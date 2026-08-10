11 Best New Walmart Fall Kitchen Finds Under $20

Affordable fall kitchen decor and serveware to refresh your home this season.

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If you’re anything like me, then you aren’t waiting for the weather to change to get into the fall spirit. I’m itching to break out my cozy blankets, light candles, and officially kickoff my annual Gilmore Girls rewatch. Fortunately, Walmart is on the same wavelength. The big-box retailer has slowly started giving its kitchen department a fall makeover, and I’m stocking up on plaid napkins, bakeware, festive dish towels, pumpkin-shaped coffee mugs, and more for under $20.

1 Lace Oval Serving Bowl

From comfort side dishes to homemade baked goods, this Lace Oval Serving Bowl ($17) is perfectly sized for serving a crowd. Beyond entertaining, it also doubles as a stylish produce bowl for everyday use.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Fall Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are.

2 Floral Stoneware Pitcher

Use this Floral Stoneware Pitcher ($15) to serve freshly squeezed orange juice in the morning, then fill it with sangria or batched cocktails for happy hour. Made from durable, dishwasher-safe ceramic, it features a vintage-inspired floral design in rich autumnal hues.

3 Marble Coasters

If you’re looking for small luxury upgrades for your kitchen, don’t overlook this four-piece set of Marble Coasters for just $9. They instantly elevate your kitchen or dining table with a sleek, sophisticated touch, while the warm brown hue feels especially fitting for fall.

4 Fall Dish Towels

An easy and affordable way to decorate your kitchen for the season is with these Fall Dish Towels (on sale for $12). Walmart offers six festive designs featuring pumpkins, fall foliage, and sunflowers.

5 Pumpkin Coffee Mug

I love rotating my coffee mugs with the seasons, and I’m eyeing this Pumpkin Coffee Mug ($9) for fall. It features a scalloped trim and motifs that resemble the actual vines on pumpkins.

6 Orange Striped Apron

Before baking season gets in full swing, don’t forget to pick up this stylish Orange Striped Apron ($11) to protect your clothes from spills and splatters. It features adjustable neck and back ties for a comfortable fit, plus convenient front pockets. Made from 100 percent cotton, it’s also machine washable for easy cleanup.

7 Leaf Serving Tray

Made from acacia wood, this Leaf Serving Tray ($14) is more durable and eco-friendly than glass and ceramic servingware. The dividers make it easy to serve multiple appetizers or snacks at once, especially dips.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar General Fall Porch Finds Under $10.

8 1-Quart Ceramic Casserole Dish with Lid

This 1-Quart Ceramic Casserole Dish with Lid ($12) features a similar ornate design as the lace oval serving bowl. It’s safe to go in the dishwasher and can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it’s a fraction of the price of Le Creuset, Stab, or Caraway versions.

9 Mini Pumpkin Dish

You can use this Mini Pumpkin Dish (on sale for $9) to hold snacks, Halloween candies, or individual desserts. Alternatively, you can turn it into a kitchen sponge holder or spoon rest. Its ceramic construction is easy to wipe clean with warm water and soap.

10 Green Pumpkin Stoneware Cocottes with Lids

If you really want to wow your dinner guests, consider serving their meals in these gorgeous (and Le Creuset-inspired) Green Pumpkin Stoneware Cocottes with Lids. They’re perfectly portioned for individual pot pies, baked pastas, French onion soup, soufflés, and yummy desserts like cobbler and crème brûlée. Snag a three-piece set for just $18.

11 Plaid Napkin Set

Made from a cotton-linen blend, this Plaid Napkin Set (four-pack for $7) is more soft and refined than paper napkins and a simple way to elevate your table setting. Just pop them in the washing machine for easy upkeep.