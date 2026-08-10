7 Best New Aldi Fall Finds Under $10

Shop cozy fall decor and kitchen finds from Aldi for under $10.

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If you love fall and bargain hunting, then you’re in store for a treat. Aldi is getting into the pumpkin spice and spooky spirit with new cozy throw blankets, cauldron-shaped coffee mugs, baking essentials, and festive linens—and everything is under $10. Keep in mind that the Aldi Finds section rotates weekly, so you’ll have to act fast to snag these fall finds before they’re gone!

1 Ramen Bowl with Chopsticks

I, for one, am beyond excited for soup season, and that includes cozy nights at home enjoying a piping hot bowl of spicy ramen. The right bowl makes all the difference, which is why this Ramen Bowl with Chopsticks ($5) from Aldi caught my eye. Its deep design gives all the noodles and toppings enough room to stay submerged in the broth, making every bite more flavorful and a lot less messy to eat.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Fall Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are.

2 Fall Throw Blankets

If changing out your throw pillows feels like too much work, bring a fall-themed cozy blanket into your space instead. The Ghosts & Pumpkins Throw Blanket and Pumpkin Lattice Throw Blanket are festive options, and they’re machine washable for simple upkeep throughout the season. Choose your favorite print for just $5 each.

3 Floral Reusable Paper Towels

For those who appreciate subtly, these Floral Reusable Paper Towels ($7) feature autumnal hues like beiges, browns, oranges, and greens—though you can easily leave them up year-round, too. And they’re better for the environment than disposable towels.

4 Frankenstein Match Holder

To go with your pumpkin spice-scented candle, this Frankenstein Match Holder ($6) keeps matches neatly tucked away in a spooky container. Once it’s empty, you can refill it or repurpose it as a pen cup, planter, or makeup holder.

5 Iridescent Cauldron Coffee Mug

You think all fall coffee mugs look alike…until you stumble across this witchy Iridescent Cauldron Coffee Mug ($4). Its flared rim keeps your morning Joe from spilling out, while the extra-wide handle offers a comfier grip.

6 Phone Holder

Planning on cooking up a storm this fall and holiday season? Then you need this Phone Holder ($4), which conveniently keeps your device upright so you can easily follow recipes, change the music, and set timers without missing a beat in the kitchen.

7 Pantry Basket

This Pantry Basket ($7) is a wire cage with a wooden base and built-in hooks if you prefer to keep baskets off your shelves. It’s perfect for corralling baking essentials, snacks, and other ingredients.