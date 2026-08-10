11 Best New Five Below Bathroom Finds Under $5

Affordable bathroom finds that add storage, comfort, and everyday convenience.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A bathroom refresh doesn’t have to involve a full renovation—or, for that matter, a checkout total that makes your wallet wince. Sometimes the biggest upgrade comes from swapping in a few clever extras that make everyday routines feel smoother, tidier, or more fun. That’s exactly where Five Below keeps surprising shoppers. From shower companions that bring the playlist with you to organizers that tame countertop clutter, these new arrivals prove that practical doesn’t have to be boring. Better yet, each of these 11 picks ring in at five bucks or less, making it easy to give your bathroom a little personality without blowing the budget.

1 Rubber Duck IPX4 Water-Resistant Shower Speaker

Who says shower speakers have to look serious? This playful rubber duck hides a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker inside, bringing music, podcasts, or your favorite morning playlist into the shower with a fun twist. It doubles as quirky bathroom décor while adding a little entertainment to your daily routine. It sells for just $5.

2 Wooden Bath Back Brush

A long-handled back brush is one of those simple upgrades that instantly makes shower time more comfortable. This wooden version helps reach those tricky spots while giving skin a gentle scrub that can leave it feeling refreshed. The natural wood handle also brings a spa-inspired touch to the bathroom. Also $5.

3 Clear Rainbow Glitter Caddy

Small essentials have a habit of disappearing into bathroom drawers, but this novelty caddy (cute in clear plastic with rainbow glitter) gives them a dedicated home. Whether it’s hair clips, skincare minis, or cotton swabs, the compact design keeps everyday items within easy reach while adding a cheerful pop to your countertop. At only $3, it’s an easy add-to-cart.

4 Pink Toile Shower Caddy

Bottles scattered around the tub edge can make even a clean bathroom feel cluttered. This pink toile shower caddy helps gather shampoos, conditioners, soaps, and other essentials into one convenient spot, making everything easier to grab during your routine. Perfect for dorm rooms or a sleepaway camp summer, you’ll pay just $5 for this organizer.

5 Stackable 3-Drawer Mini Organizer

If makeup, skincare, and beauty tools dominate your bathroom surfaces, this stackable three-drawer organizer is exactly what you need. It creates neat storage without taking up much room, and the modular design makes it easy to expand if your collection grows. The entire organizer costs $5.

6 Multi-Purpose 360 Spinner

Digging through crowded cabinets gets old quickly. A rotating organizer like this 360-degree spinner keeps frequently used products visible with a simple spin, making everything from lotions to cleaning supplies easier to access. It’s just $3.

7 Alchemy Living Bath Bombs 10-Count

Turning an ordinary bath into a relaxing escape is easy when bath bombs are within reach. This 10-count pack offers plenty of opportunities to unwind, adding fragrance and fizz that can make soaking in the tub feel a little more special. The full pack is priced at $5.

8 Purple Bath Shower Mesh Pouf 2-Pack

Fresh shower accessories are an easy way to brighten your routine, and this two-pack of purple mesh poufs gives you a spare from day one. They create a rich lather with your favorite body wash while adding a splash of color to the shower. Both poufs together cost $5.

9 Method Travel-Size Body Washes

Whether you’re packing for a weekend away or stocking the guest bathroom, these travel-size Method body washes are a practical pick. Choose the floral Pure Peace formula or the fresh Sea + Surf scent from Method Men for an easy way to stay stocked without hauling full-size bottles. Each is available for $4.

10 Gillette Venus Sensitive 3-Blade Disposable Razors 3-Count

Disposable razors don’t have to feel like a compromise. This three-pack from Gillette Venus is designed for sensitive skin, offering a comfortable shave while making it easy to toss a spare into a travel bag or gym kit. Expect to spend $5.

11 Raspberry Whipped Body Scrub

If your shower routine needs a little boost, this raspberry whipped body scrub delivers gentle exfoliation with a sweet, fruity scent. The creamy texture makes it an easy addition before shaving or whenever your skin could use a little extra polishing. This scrub is priced at $5.