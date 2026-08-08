11 Best New Five Below Fall Kitchen Finds Under $5

Shop affordable fall kitchen decor and essentials from Five Below.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s wild to think that in a matter of weeks we’ll be stocking up on everything apple- and pumpkin-spice-flavored. Frozen sweet treats will be replaced with baked desserts, while iced drinks will slowly take a backseat to hot lattes and mulled wine. If you have the fall decorating itch, be sure to check out the new kitchen arrivals at Five Below. I recently spotted spooky window clings, dish towels, festive servingware, and more for under $5.

1 Halloween Chip & Dip Tray

Perfect for hosting and potlucks, this Halloween Chip & Dip Tray ($4) is a fun and functional way to serve spooky appetizers or Halloween candy. Beyond party season, it doubles as a practical produce bowl—use the outer section for bananas, apples, onions, limes, lemons, and other larger fruits and vegetables, while the center bowl can hold garlic, shallots, and ginger.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar General Fall Porch Finds Under $10.

2 Kitchen Window Clings

Decorate your kitchen or dining room windows with gel stickers, like these Bloody Handprint Clings ($2) and LED Ghost Clings ($3). The light-up ghosts are strung along a flexible wire (kind of like fairy lights) with an attached battery pack and an easy-to-use control button.

3 Ribbed Spinning Organizer

I love using turntables like this Ribbed Spinning Organizer ($3) for baking supplies and spices. You can also use it for sorting dressings, olive oil, and other condiments.

4 Airtight Food Storage Container

Available in cream or pink, this Airtight Food Storage Container ($3) features a secure snap-lock closure to help keep food fresh and flavorful. Its generous 21-ounce capacity is ideal for meal prep, leftovers, snacks, and more.

5 Weekly Dry Erase Board

If keeping up with a planner or monthly calendar feels overwhelming, this Weekly Dry Erase Board ($4) offers a simpler way to stay organized. It sticks to your fridge for easy visibility. At the end of the week, just wipe it clean and start fresh. You can also ignore the day labels altogether and use it for grocery lists, to-do reminders, or important upcoming dates.

6 Mini Felt Pumpkins

Ready to give your kitchen a fall decor makeover? Scatter these Mini Felt Pumpkins (six-pack for $3) across countertops, style them on a tray, or mix them into a festive centerpiece. They come in a colored assortment of orange, white, and black.

7 Storage Bin

Corral cleaning supplies, extra sponges, and dish soap refills in this Storage Bin ($4), which fits neatly under the sink. The extra-wide handles are a convenient detail that make lifting and moving the bin a breeze.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Locker and School Finds Under $5.

8 Silicone Snack Containers

These Silicone Snack Containers (three-pack for $4) come in a variety of colors, and they’re both dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Their petite size makes packing for park picnics, charcuterie boards, and on-the-go snacks simple.

9 Display Shelf

Stick with me here, I have a vision for how to utilize this Display Shelf ($4) as a cookbook prop. Store cookbooks vertically inside the shelf, just like you would on a bookshelf, and stack additional favorites on top for a layered look. You can also use the shelf to display family mementos or decor while keeping cookbooks neatly stacked above.

11 LED Ghost Figurine

This miniature LED Ghost Figurine ($4) doesn’t feel over the top, and it doesn’t even have to be lit up to add a festive charm to your space. Tuck it into corners, place it by the kitchen sink, or style it on a countertop for a subtle seasonal accent.

12 Halloween Dish Towels

While this three-pack of Halloween Dish Towels retails for $5, that works out to roughly $1.60 per towel, which feels like a great deal for seasonal kitchen linens. Similar packs can easily cost close to $10 at big-box stores. Nearly 150 shoppers have scooped them up in the past week, so act fast before they’re gone!