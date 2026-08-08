7 Best New Lowe’s Fall Outdoor Finds Under $25

Get ready for autumn with essential yard tools, seasonal decorations, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We feel lucky we’ve come across so many great finds at Lowe’s all summer long. But now as we push towards fall, the home improvement retailer is starting to stock some of the core items you’ll need to prepare for the season. We’re taking this opportunity to load up on all of those yard work essentials, autumn plants for that last bit of color for the year, and some simple yet effective Halloween decorations. There’s even some must-have hardware to help stay on top of your gutters! Read on for the best new Lowe’s fall outdoor finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Fall Porch and Mum Finds Under $25.

1 Craftsman Steel Lawn Rake

Fall is the season when mowing, watering, and planting start giving way to leaf maintenance. This Craftsman Steel Lawn Rake ($24.98) is sturdy enough to get the job done, as well as manage heavier items like brush, gravel, and soil.

Despite being such a simple tool, Lowe’s shoppers still gush over it in the reviews, with many calling it “nice and durable” at its relatively low price point.

2 Project Source 8′ x 10′ Waterproof Tarp

Now that you’ve got that leaf pile, you’re going to need a way to move it off your yard and into your compost pile! This Project Source 8′ x 10′ Waterproof Tarp ($17.98) is a versatile buy, but it comes in super handy during the fall for this exact reason. It can also work as a cover to help protect your sensitive plants from an early frost or freeze!

3 Atlas Stainless Steel Gutter Guard

Is there any annual task that’s more dreaded than gutter maintenance? Instead of spending the entire autumn up a ladder, get ahead of the curve and install Atlas Stainless Steel Gutter Guards ($8.98). Simply clean out your gutters, cut the pieces to size, and secure them for a stress-free season free from clogs.

“This is the most cost-effective way to keep your gutters clean,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “They were very easy to install and trim as required. To date, I have not had any debris intrusion in my gutters.”

4 Worth Imports Pumpkin Decoration 2-Pack

Want to give your front yard or garden a bit of a seasonal glow-up? A Worth Imports Pumpkin Decoration 2-Pack ($24.98) is an easy addition that celebrates autumn without going over the top. You can also stick them in planters on your porch for an easy display, too!

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Finds Under $25.

5 LumaBase Jack-o-Lantern Luminaria 12-Pack

In an era of massive skeleton lawn decorations, it can be nice to lean into some of the simpler, more classic look for Halloween. In fact, this LumaBase Jack-o-Lantern Luminaria 12-Pack ($20.97) lights up just like the much pricier eight-foot-tall animatronics, but works as an affordable way to light your front pathway or steps for trick-or-treaters.

6 Fiskars Classic Steel Bypass Hand Pruner

On top of raking, you should also be pruning during the fall to prepare them for winter. This Fiskars Classic Steel Bypass Hand Pruner ($15.98) is a popular option among Lowe’s shoppers, capable of clipping branches up to nearly an inch thick and designed with comfortable, sturdy grips that make getting the job done so much easier on your hands.

“These are ‘lifetime’ quality indeed,” writes one happy customer. “Used many types over the decades, and this pair from Fiskars has impressed. It’s my go-to and bends the least when used and abused.”

7 Spring Hill Nurseries Yellow Quill Mammoth Mum

Whether you’re trying to keep with fall colors or not, there’s no denying that this Spring Hill Nurseries Yellow Quill Mammoth Mum ($22.08) is one of the most stunning late-bloomers you can get into your garden for fall. That brilliant sunburst is a truly unique and eye-catching addition to any yard or deck!