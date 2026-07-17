11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Upgrades Under $25

Shop the best Home Depot outdoor upgrades under $25, from solar string lights to reblooming shrubs.

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Right now, Home Depot’s garden and outdoor section is stocked for the second half of summer—and it’s been saving the best for last. The latest lineup is all about twinkling string lights, flowers, planters, runner rugs, and decorative outdoor throw pillows to upgrade your seating area. All of it is under $25, and most of it ready to go in the ground or plug into sunlight immediately. These are the eleven outdoor upgrades worth picking up at Home Depot this week.

1 Hampton Bay Solar Deck Post Light

This solar post light installs on a 4×4 or 6×6 post without wiring, covering the deck and fence lighting category in a single purchase with no electrician required. This Hampton Bay Mediterranean Bronze solar deck post light charges by day and lights automatically at dusk. It’s $24.97.

2 Endless Summer 1-Gallon Reblooming Hydrangea

Tending to your flowerbed is one of the best ways to upgrade your outdoor space this summer. The Endless Summer hydrangea is one of the most consistently praised reblooming varieties available: it flowers on both old and new wood, which means it produces blooms from spring through fall rather than just once. This Endless Summer reblooming hydrangea comes in pink or blue and is $19.97.

3 Vigoro Aurelia Large Vintage Cream Decorative Resin Planter

This 15-inch vintage cream resin planter has the weight and finish of a ceramic piece without the fragility that comes with leaving ceramic outside through temperature fluctuations. At $24.97, it’s a porch or patio anchor that holds a substantial plant.

Fifty feet of warm white G40 globe string lights powered by solar means full patio coverage without an outlet or a timer to manage. These KOAOEIRS solar G40 globe string lights are $19.08 and instantly change a patio’s mood after dark.

5 StyleWell Stripes Gray Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug

This striped gray runner works indoors or out, and covers the transition zone between a door and a porch without risking damage. It handles foot traffic, moisture, and UV exposure without fading or deteriorating. This StyleWell striped gray runner is $23.22.

6 Hampton Bay 15-Lumen Solar Mini Rock Spot Light

For a seamlessly organic look, this rock-shaped solar spotlight blends into a garden bed or a landscape border during the day and illuminates it after dark. This Hampton Bay solar mini rock spot light in gray is $9.97, making it the best-priced lighting find in this week’s drop.

7 Hampton Bay Sedona Diamond Square Outdoor Throw Pillow

This 18×18 outdoor throw pillow comes in a pretty diamond pattern, giving a patio chair or a bench the same finished, layered look that indoor throw pillows provide without worrying about rain or fading. The Hampton Bay Sedona Diamond outdoor throw pillow is $16.98.

8 Encore Azalea 1-Gallon Autumn Twist

Encore Azaleas rebloom multiple times per season rather than just once in spring, and the Autumn Twist variety produces a distinctive purple and white bicolor flower that’s sure to attract pollinators like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. This Encore Autumn Twist azalea is $24 and low maintenance by azalea standards.

9 Proven Winners 2-Gallon Sprinter Boxwood

The Proven Winners Sprinter boxwood grows faster than standard varieties, maintains a tidy shape with minimal pruning, and holds its glossy green color year-round. It’s $14.99 for a 2-gallon plant, which is a strong value for an established shrub.

10 Vigoro 13-Inch Clay Terracotta Round Planter with Drainage Hole

Terracotta planters are the classic outdoor container choice for a reason: the clay breathes, the terracotta color works with every plant palette, and the drainage hole prevents the root rot that closed-bottom containers create. This 13-inch Vigoro clay terracotta round planter is $24.97, and has a simple stripe pattern that works with a range of outdoor decor.

11 Hampton Bay Rosemont Solar Path Light

A glass lens gives this solar path light a more finished, traditional quality than the plastic lens alternatives that dominate the category at this price point. The Hampton Bay Rosemont solar path light in bronze offers dual white settings—high and low—for different light level preferences. It’s $7.97.