11 Wayfair Lamps That Look Expensive When Lit

Discover stylish Wayfair lamps that add a designer look to your home for less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Lighting is one of the easiest ways to pull a room together. The right lamp can instantly help the aesthetic, adding a layered look. Wayfair’s selection includes everything from artsy floor lamps to elegant table lamps, many of which have designer style details without the luxury price tag. These 11 finds look especially impressive once they’re switched on, adding a bit of style to functional home decor.

1 Arc Floor Lamp With Adjustable Height

An oversized Arc Floor Lamp With Adjustable Height instantly adds a lot to a living room or reading space. Its adjustable height makes it simple to direct light, while the sweeping base creates a fancy look for the home.

2 Chesler Tree Floor Lamp

The Chesler Tree Floor Lamp is perfect for brightening a few areas at the same time, making them as functional as they are stylish. This modern lamp feels clean, while adding a layered look that helps create a warm atmosphere.

3 Pariaman Swing Arm Floor Lamp

A Pariaman Swing Arm Floor Lamp brings flexibility and classic style to a room. The adjustable arm makes it ideal for project lighting, while its design gives it the appearance of a much more expensive fixture.

4 Cleofe Ceramic Table Lamp

The Cleofe Ceramic Table Lamp never goes out of style, and this one delivers a classic look that complements many different styles and traditional décor. Once on, it adds a soft glow that feels cozy.

5 Temple 70-Inch Floor Lamp

With its tall silhouette and sharp lines, this Temple 70-Inch Floor Lamp makes a statement without overwhelming the room. It works well next to the couch or an accent chair, creating layered lighting.

6 Mid-Century Modern Gold Tree Floor Lamp With Green Glass Shades

The combination of gold metal and green glass gives this Mid-Century Modern Gold Tree Floor Lamp With Green Glass Shades a vintage feel. Its adjustable shades allow you to customize the lighting, too.

7 Trani Ceramic Table Lamp

A Trani Ceramic Table Lamp creates a classic combination that fits into most decorating stylish. The three-way lighting option makes it easy to adjust the brightness, whether you’re reading, entertaining, or winding down for the evening.

8 Paper Cranes Gold Floor Lamp

This Paper Cranes Gold Floor Lamp doubles as décor thanks to its design. The gold finish brings the shape and appearance to life, while the built-in lighting creates a look that gives off “high-end.”

9 Double Hoop LED Halo Table Lamp

Its contemporary double-hoop design gives this Double Hoop LED Halo Table Lamp the look of a modern art piece, while still functional. There’s a built-in dimmer that lets you easily change the mood, making it the perfect lamp for workspaces and cozy spots throughout your home.

10 Marriott Desk Lamp

A well-designed desk lamp like the Marriott Desk Lamp can elevate a space like your office. This lamp features a contemporary look that blends easily into modern styles throughout your home.

11 Ranbir Metal USB Desk Lamp

Practical doesn’t have to mean boring and dull. This sleek Ranbir Metal USB Desk Lamp includes USB charging for added convenience, while its design keeps your workspace looking organized.