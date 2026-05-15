11 Best New Wayfair Memorial Day Deals This Week

Top Wayfair Memorial Day sales on furniture, rugs, mattresses, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Memorial Day sales have a reputation for noise—thousands of items marked down by 10 percent, buried under banners that make everything feel urgent and nothing feel useful. Wayfair’s version is different this year. The discounts are deep, with a handful of finds marked down so low you’ll do a double take. And because the Memorial Day lineup emphasizes furniture and decor, you’ll find everything you need to make your house a home before summer.

Whether you’re furnishing a new space, finally replacing the rug that’s been bothering you for years, or just looking for an excuse to buy the sectional, this week’s Wayfair Memorial Day deals have something worth clicking on. Here are the 11 best finds available right now.

1 Lark Manor Cyril 5-Drawer Chest

A five-drawer chest is one of those furniture workhorses that every bedroom eventually needs, and the Lark Manor Cyril delivers on both function and form. The proportions are classic without being stiff, and the five drawers offer enough storage to handle clothes, linens, or anything else accumulating on the floor. It’s on sale for $469.99, down from $608.18.

2 Corrigan Studio Vannie Upholstered Dining Chair

Dining chairs are easy to underbuy and hard to replace once you’ve settled. The Corrigan Studio Vannie is an upholstered solid wood side chair that brings some softness to a table without sacrificing structure—a better combination than most chairs at this price. Right now it’s $159, marked down from $399.

3 Latitude Run 71″ Kitchen Pantry with Bookcases

Kitchen storage is always at a premium, and the Latitude Run 71″ Kitchen Pantry solves the problem with a combination of pantry cabinet and open bookcase shelving that works as well in a small apartment as it does in a larger kitchen. At 71 inches tall, it makes use of vertical space most kitchens leave unused. It’s currently $580, down from $1,036.

4 Charlton Home Elleanna Vintage Oriental Area Rug

The Charlton Home Elleanna is a blue multi vintage oriental area rug with the kind of faded, layered pattern that takes a room from bare to anchored in a single purchase. The distressed finish keeps it from reading as too formal, which makes it usable in more rooms than a traditional oriental rug. It’s $289.99, down from $1,299. Yes, you read that right.

5 Wrought Studio Jerrye Hand-Made Rug

Hand-made rugs at this price point are rare, and the Wrought Studio Jerrye is worth a close look. The construction and texture are noticeably different from machine-made alternatives, and the design has enough visual interest to carry a neutral room on its own. It’s currently $329.99, marked down from $855.

6 Ebern Designs Framed Print—Restickable

Wall art that commits to one spot forever is increasingly hard to justify—which is what makes this restickable framed print from Ebern Designs a more practical choice than it might first appear. The restickable backing means it can move without wall damage, making it especially good for renters or anyone still figuring out their layout. It’s on sale for $20, down from $35.

7 O by Neven Allume 12″ Plush Charcoal-Infused Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Mattress shopping is one of the more anxiety-inducing home purchases, but this deal removes some of that friction. The O by Neven Allume is a 12-inch plush memory foam mattress with charcoal-infused gel that regulates temperature while you sleep—a feature that justifies the original price on its own. Yes, you should probably go lay on it in person. Buying mattresses online can be a gamble given the range of personal preferences. But if it’s right, act fast: it’s currently selling for $475.99, down from $1,800.

8 Hestan Provisions 2-Piece Colander Set

Colanders are one of those kitchen tools that most people upgrade exactly once—and when they do, they almost always wish they’d done it sooner. The Hestan Provisions 2-piece colander set brings professional-grade construction to an everyday task, with two sizes that cover pasta, produce, and everything in between. The set is $142, down from $185.

9 East Urban Home “Take Me Home” Canvas Print

Canvas prints can fill a wall without doing much else, but the East Urban Home “Take Me Home” graphic art print has enough personality to function as an actual focal point. The graphic art style gives it a more editorial feel than a standard photo print. It’s $90.99, on sale from $209.

10 East Urban Home “Are You Awake Yet?” Wrapped Canvas Print

Laura Graves’s Are You Awake Yet? is a wrapped canvas print with a wry, illustrative quality that works well in a bedroom, home office, or any space that could use something unexpected on the wall. The wrap means no frame needed, and the sizing options make it adaptable to different wall configurations. It’s currently $114, down from $249.

11 Ebern Designs Lockheart 5-Piece Sectional

A sectional is a long-term commitment, and the Ebern Designs Lockheart 5-piece makes a strong case for itself with a 24-inch roll arm that keeps the profile comfortable without overwhelming a room. Five pieces give enough configuration flexibility to fit it into a range of floor plans. It’s on sale for $1,600, down from $1,899.99.