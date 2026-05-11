5 New Dollar General Beauty Items That Are Up to $5 Cheaper Than Amazon

Shop Dollar General beauty finds that cost less than the same products on Amazon.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar General doesn’t always get credit as a beauty shopping destination, but the store stocks a surprising number of name-brand products that are of genuinely good quality. And sometimes, if you know where to look, its prices can even undercut what you’d pay on Amazon. That sometimes is important, because it’s not always a given—plenty of beauty brands stabilize their pricing across retailers, meaning it’s increasingly hard to score savings.

That’s why we’ve done the price comparison for you: so you can spend less time researching beauty finds on the internet, and more time feeling glam in your favorite brands. The savings aren’t always dramatic—but on everyday items you’re buying repeatedly, a few dollars here and there adds up fast. These five finds are proof that you can still get great beauty on a budget.

1 Revlon ColorSilk Permanent Hair Color

Revlon ColorSilk is one of the most consistently well-reviewed at-home hair color kits available—easy to apply, reliable coverage, and gentle enough for regular use. This Revlon ColorSilk in Dark Soft Brown at Dollar General is $5.75. The same kit at Walmart runs $8.99—a savings of $3.24 for the exact same product.

2 Maybelline Unstoppable Waterproof Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil

The Maybelline Unstoppable eyeliner has a devoted following for its smudge-proof, waterproof formula and the mechanical twist-up design that eliminates sharpening. Pick up the Maybelline Unstoppable eyeliner in Onyx at Dollar General for $8.50. The same pencil on Amazon sells for $13.98—a savings of $5.48.

3 L.A. Colors Auto Eyeliner—Black

L.A. Colors has built a loyal following for delivering pigmented, reliable makeup at a price point that makes stocking up on multiples a no-brainer. Grab the L.A. Colors auto eyeliner in black at Dollar General for $1. The same product on Amazon sells for $4.03—a savings of $3.03 on a pencil that many shoppers buy by the handful.

4 Studio Selection Puffy Hair Band

A puffy headband is the skincare and makeup essential that keeps hair off your face during a cleansing routine, a face mask, or a morning getting-ready session. Dollar General’s Studio Selection puffy hair band in tan is $1. A comparable puff headband on Amazon runs $6.49—Studio Selection is DG’s own brand rather than an exact replica, but the function is identical and the savings are hard to argue with.

5 Revlon ColorSilk Permanent Hair Color—Additional Shades

The ColorSilk savings aren’t limited to Dark Soft Brown—the entire Revlon ColorSilk line at Dollar General is priced at $5.75, while most shades run $8.99 or more at Walmart. If you color your hair regularly, buying at Dollar General instead saves roughly $3 per box, every time.