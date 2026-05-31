Shop 11 Dollar Tree summer finds, from name-brand Essie nail polish to clever organizers.

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If you aren’t shopping at the Dollar Tree this season, you are missing out. The chain of discount stores is filling up with fabulous finds for frugal shoppers, including name-brand and dupe cosmetics at lower prices, kitchen essentials, trendy decorations, and even organizing items. What should you shop for before all the most popular pieces sell out? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree summer finds disappearing from stores right now.

1 Plum Beauty Sculpting Beauty Bar, an “Insane” Find for $1.25

According to Dollar Tree Dollie, Plum Beauty Sculpting Beauty Bar is an “INSANE $1.25 BEAUTY FIND,” right now. “omg! i was shocked to see this name brand at my @dollartree today! 👀 who is on the hunt?!” she captioned the post.

2 Lots of “Jackpot” Finds at a New Store, Including Books

Dollar Tree Dollie went to a new store and found tons of fabulous budget-friendly items. One of the most notable sections? The books. “JACKPOT $1 NEW FINDS!! 😍🌳 went to a new @dollartree location and totally hit the jackpot of new finds!! 🙏🏻 what is on your dollar tree finds wishlist?” she wrote. “Love a brand new Dollar Tree!” a follower commented.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Essie Nail Polish

Dollar Tree sells name-brand nail polish, including Essie. “BEST $1.25 BEAUTY FIND?!” Dollar Tree Dollie wrote. “omg!! freaking out bc my @dollartree got in name brand @essie nail polishes!!! like i’m actually shocked right now! 😱 who is gonna be searching for this at your DT?” Her followers were just as excited. “This could be LIFE CHANGING! I hope mine has them.”

4 Viral Hand Sanitizers

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared about the viral hand sanitizers. “CANT BELIEVE IT!! 😍 Omg I was so excited at @dollartree .. i spotted the NEW viral marble hand sanitizers!!! how pretty are these?! 😍 new scents are: blossom dream (pink), twilight dance (green) and mystic tide (blue) … have you spotted these yet?!” she wrote. “I got the glitter ones. I didn’t see Marbleee,” one follower commented.

5 The “Prettiest” Ioni Collection

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared about a “GORGEOUS IONI COLLECTION!!” in a post. “Omg! how stunning is the packaging on this new @ionicosmetics_ “Dollys Adventure” (do you think they named it after me?! 😉) seriously so pretty!!! and TONS of new lashes and makeup items! let me know if you guys are on the hunt for this new collection!” she wrote.

6 A Game-Changing Cleaning Tool

Sensational Finds shared about a game-changing cleaning tool. “This Dollar Tree cleaning tool is a must-have find and only $1.50! Watch how easy it is to clean the inside of my oven using the new Pumice Stone with Handle!” she captioned the post.

7 Home Decor DIY Hacks

The Crafted Studio Co shared a few key items to buy if you want to created some amazing decorations. “Dollar Tree DIY Decor Hacks that actually look high end✨These budget friendly projects are simple to make and can elevate your space without spending a fortune. Which one are you trying first!?” they captioned the post.

8 And, Cleaning Hack Products

They also shared about some cleaning products to buy. “Dollar Tree Cleaning HACKS to save you’re money AND your back👏🫧Which hack are you trying first?” they asked in the video, highlighting all the best cleaning products to buy.

9 Cute Summer Kitchen Items

Real Life with Ashley B shared about some cute summer kitchen items. “Okay but WHY is Dollar Tree going this hard for summer?! Every aisle keeps getting cuter and somehow I leave needing “just one thing” and walk out with a cart full. At this point, Dollar Tree is officially my first stop for all things summer. Be honest… how many things from Dollar Tree end up in your cart that you didn’t plan on buying?”

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 July 4th Items

It’s not too early to start shopping for Independence Day decor. “Dollar Tree is ready for the 4th. There were lots of great finds. These are the ones that really caught my attention. If you are hosting a 4th of July celebration this year, you better get to Dollar Tree,” one influencer wrote.

11 And, Organizing Essentials

Liz Fenwick DIY shared about some organizing essentials. “Dollar Tree organization hack! 😍 These acrylic wine holders are great for storing water bottles, and you can’t beat the price tag! 🤩 Have you found these at your Dollar Tree?” she captioned the post.