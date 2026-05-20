Shop 11 new Dollar Tree summer decor finds, from Anthropologie cup dupes to chic baskets.

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There are so many things I love about Dollar Tree, but the main reason I shop there is that you can score some iconic home decor items for less than a couple of bucks. The dollar store has soared in popularity over the last few years, not only due to inflationary pressures driving up prices across the board, but also to the influx of fantastic finds that even influencers can’t stop talking about. What should you shop for now that summer is almost here? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree summer decor finds selling fast.

1 The Viral Fruit Cups with Straws

Anthropologie dupe glasses are everywhere, including Dollar Tree, where you will find them cheaper than in other stores. The Designer Glass Tumblers come in cherry, flower, and heart 3D patterns and shoppers are obsessed. “Super cute glass jar cups!” writes one. Another adds they are “super cute.”

2 Floating Shelves

The Floating Shelf is another viral item, which comes in white and black. Other stores charge at least $20 for inexpensive floating shelves, but they are just $1.25 each at Dollar Tree. They are also customizable. “I’ve bought 8 of these. I added a roll of crystals and use them to display my miniature collection. I just love these shelves!” one writes.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Colorful Candles

If you aren’t buying all of your taper candles at Dollar Tree, you are losing money. It is my go-to store for all-white, unscented candles. This season, the store got in Luminessence Unscented Taper Candles, Assorted Colors, 2-pc Pack, for $1.25. I

4 Scalloped Basket That Look Designer

All the influencers are sharing about Scalloped Rush Baskets, gorgeous storage essentials that come in assorted color options, each of them tipped in a different pastel. They look like they are from Pottery Barn Kids and are perfect for organizing in style. Get them for $5 each.

5 Colorful Candle Holders

Shoppers are also going wild over Hurricane Glass Candle Holder, Assorted Colors, $1.25 each. “Colors are so bright and beautiful!! I keep looking for more of these hurricanes candle holders at every store!!!!” writes one. “Was able to get these in store and they are gorgeous,” adds another.

6 Table Cloths for Memorial Day and July 4

The Patriotic Metallic Tablecloth, 54×108 in., can be used on a table or as a wall decoration. “Great patriotic table cover!” one writes. “I bought several of these to be able to reuse them for many tabling events. They last an amazingly long time so I’ve gotten many, many uses from each one. And they are so bright and attract so much attention.” Another adds: “Tablecloth not only decorated my table, but i hung them on the wall for my backdrop and for curtains. Perfect.”

7 Kitchen Towels

The Home Collection Sentiment Kitchen Towels, 15×25 in., $1.50, are another easy way to infuse positive energy into your kitchen. “Enjoy Every Moment” and “The Secret Ingredient Is Love” are two of them. “The thankfully blessed towels have excellent absorbency, texture, and durability,” one writes. “Towel quality is excellent!” adds another.

8 Sunflower Placemats

The Home Collection Sunflower Printed Reversible Placemat is easy to wash and reusable. On one side, enjoy a cheery sunflower pattern with the phrase “Choose to Shine.” The other is solid green. Shoppers love that they can be easily wiped down.

9 Subhead Goes Right Here

The Backlight Reactive Plates, Assorted Colors, 4-pc Pack, are translucent and color to light up your next party. They come in a few color options: green, yellow, and pink. They are lightweight and perfect for any meals or snacks.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 The Viral Lemon Dishes

The Royal Norfolk Lemon-Printed Plate and matching Lemon-Printed Glass Coolers, $1.50, are another viral Dollar Tree collection. “Great product, quality and pricing would love more in different colors.i would recommend this product to everybody,” one shopper writes.

11 And, These Mirrors

The Rectangular Beveled Mirror comes in gold and black and is such a favorite that it usually sells out as soon as it’s restocked. “I bought 6 of these from my local store. They have a plastic frame but are lovely. I mounted them on a board, together in 2 rows. They look very classy and help my space seem larger. I really like how they look,” writes a shopper.