6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week

Dollar Tree’s newest clothing finds deliver cozy, festive style for just a few dollars.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

My godfather would jokingly say get anything up to a dollar whenever we’d enter a store, and the Dollar Tree is over his budget it’s definitely the cheapest store we’re talking about today. And this list is about thinking past Christmas if that’s even possible, to February and March holiday cheeriness. I love the Dollar Tree. I went there in Ithaca for my boyfriend’s mother’s surprise birthday to scoop up a ton of party favors she thought were inspired. They have cake time glasses and cupcake glasses and all things celebration. I re-wore a lot of her birthday things randomly yesterday for my own birthday and they have the most fun party-ready things that you don’t have to blow your whole budget on.

Here we are, the serve best new Dollar Tree clothing hitting shelves this week.

1 Ladies Classic Scuff Slippers

It’s the style that’s everywhere for house shoes though some are daring enough to take these babies out in the snow. For $5, they might just be your new best bets. They’re cushy and in that classic color. They’ve got that cozy faux fur lining and they’re non-skid and will keep your tootsies nice and warm. They’re $5.

2 Valentine’s Day-Themed Men’s Socks

Tell him it’s Valentine’s Day early with a pack of these crew length socks for men. They have cupid working his magic, little candy like hearts, and lipstick kisses and x’s and o’s. Some buy these in bulk. They’re polyester and one size fits all and just an adorable way to feel festive come dreary February, which everyone loathes.

They’re $1.50 each.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Warm Clothing Finds Landing in Stores This Week

3 Snugadoo Soft Ladies Socks For Valentine’s Day

For women the soft socks are a different fabric for men. These are extra fuzzy socks have bows and hearts and even little stripes. We love the red ones for being especially cute. They’re $1.50.

4 Men’s St. Patrick’s Day Socks

Once St. Paddy’s day is in full swing, you’ll want some Who’s Your Paddy socks or some orange and green argyle socks to mark the moment. There’s four of ’em to really milk that moment when you’re prepping for sprint and honoring the patron saint St. Patrick however you do that. They’re $1.50 each.

5 St. Patrick’s Scarf

Speaking of all things St. Patrick’s Day, there’s a trio of bright green scarves to jaxx up your neck. They’re so adorable. I’m all about novelty and getting little affordable paper plates and decorative napkins for each holiday, and why not throw a little parade once the glitter of the peak holiday season has settled? They’re $1.50.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Clothing Under $20 Hitting Shelves This Week.

6 Ladies’ Knit Hat With Pom

At this price, it’s ok if it flies off your head, but they’re big enough to cover your ears, highly giftable so you can save and in th best neutral colors. If you want to spring for pricer, Gap and Banana Republic have some options, but see how far this one gets you for the price. It’s $1.50.