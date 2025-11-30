Aldi’s latest winter clothing finds offer cozy gloves, fleece, and warm basics under $17.

Every week ,Aldi gives customers a sneak peek at the merchandise set to hit stores the following week. The Upcoming Aldi Finds section offers everything from food and drinks to clothing, shoes, holiday decorations, and even furniture, allowing shoppers to plan their shopping trips. This can come in extremely useful, as Aldi’s most popular products tend to sell out almost as soon as they hit shelves. The most recent batch of products was revealed last week and will be trickling into stores near you in just days. And it includes many winter clothing items. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Aldi warm clothing finds landing in stores this week.

1 Gloves and Mittens

Have you gotten gloves and mittens for the family? I hate spending a lot of money on them, especially for my kids, as they tend to lose them almost immediately. I am going to stock up at Aldi this week. For $7.99, choose from Crane Ladies Hybrid Gloves in Black Coffee or Black or Crane Mens Hybrid Gloves in Black.

2 Character Sleep Pants

I love sleep pants. I’m not a fan of wearing pajama sets to sleep, so these $8.99 pajama pants for the whole family are perfect. Buy matching Licensed Family Sleep Pants for all. Patterns available are Frosty, Mickey, Peanuts, and Rudolph.

3 Character Slippers

Don’t forget a warm pair of slippers. Kids will love these Licensed Holiday Character Slippers, just $9.99. They come in various themes, including Elf on the Shelf, Peanuts, Frappe Squishmallow, and Pink Deer Squishmallow

4 A Holiday Cardigan

Aldi sweaters are surprisingly high quality for such a cheap price. I recently got sent one and was delighted to find it both soft and warm. This $14.99 Merry Moments Holiday Cardigan is perfect for the holidays. Choose from three designs: Candy Cane, Nutcracker, or Tree.

5 A Sherpa Hooded Jacket

Need a new fleece? You can get a stylish one at Aldi for just $14.99. The Serra Sherpa Hoodie Jacket comes in Black, Brown, and even a Leopard print. It is made out of 100% recycled polyester and is soft to the touch. It includes a hood to keep your head warm and side pockets.

6 Fleece Lined Tights

Don’t forget to keep your legs warm, especially if you are buying an Aldi party dress. Serra Fleece Lined Tights, Black, Dotted, and Sheertex options, are just $6.99. The tights are lined in warmth and softness.

7 And, This Fluffy Knit Lounge Set

And, for $16.99, pick up the Serra Fluffy Knit Lounge Set in Gray or White. The fluffy knit lounge set comes in jogger and wide-leg pant options, both made of polyester, with V-neck tops.