Aldi just dropped new winter clothes for the whole family, from base layers to cozy boots.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Attention Aldi shoppers! Your local grocery store is about to get a shipment of winter clothing for men, women, and kids. This latest drop includes base layers for men and women, Aldi Gear holiday sweaters (complete with the store’s trademark logo), and new holiday legging patterns. What should you shop for as soon as the latest products drop? Here are the 7 best new Aldi winter clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Base Layers for Men and Women

Aldi is a great place to shop for base layers to stay warm this winter. The Adventuridge Base Layer 2 Pack Crew for Ladies comes in black and the Adventuridge Base Layer 2 Pack Crew for men is available in black or blue. Get each set for $9.99, or $5 each. There is also a 2-pack of Base Layer Pants for men, the same price.

2 An Aldi Gear Holiday Cardigan

One of the perks of writing about Aldi? I recently got a box in the mail and the latest Aldi Gear drop was in it. This $14.99 ALDI Gear Holiday Sweater Pink Cardigan is so soft and features the Aldi logo mixed with a holiday pattern. I will be wearing it all season long. And, due to the price point, this makes a great Secret Santa or white elephant party gift.

3 Aldi Gear Sweaters

ALDI Gear Holiday Sweater is here! Choose from two patterns: Green Nutcracker or Red Ho Ho Ho. Both are super festive and perfect your next ugly sweater party, or for simply spreading a little Aldi cheer. Get them for $14.99 each.

4 Leather Gloves for Men and Women

Don’t spend a ton of money on leather gloves. Aldi is dropping a few styles for men and women, each $12.99. Avenue Leather Gloves for men come in black and brown, as do the Serra Leather Gloves for ladies. They honestly look way more expensive and will make excellent gifts. My favorite is the women’s black, as it has faux-fur cuffs that look super elegant.

5 Plush Leggings

Aldi women’s leggings are legendary. Not only are they super comfortable and unbelievably cheap, but they come in lots of fun patterns. Three new ones are arriving for $5.99 each: Serra Ultra Plush Leggings in a black, green, and navy print. The black are covered in Christmas trees, the green have pink bows on them, and the navy, snowflakes.

6 Adorable Fake Uggs

You can’t beat Aldi’s deals on faux Uggs. Get the Lily & Dan Toddler or Children’s Cozy Boots in a variety of colors and styles, brown, pink, or purple. Each pair is just $9.99.

7 Sweet Sweater Dresses

And, ladies, now is the time to get your Aldi dresses. For $14.99 choose from the Serra Cable Sweater Dress in black or grey, the perfect one-and-done look. Pair it with leggings or rights.