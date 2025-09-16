The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love Aldi. In addition to the store’s impressive selection of gourmet groceries for less, the chain is a sneaky spot for everything from clothing and shoes to home goods and kitchen essentials. I recently scoped out the upcoming product drops, and found many kitchen items that will improve your cooking game. Here are the 7 best new Aldi kitchen essentials hitting shelves this week.

1 A Keurig Stand and Storage Box

I was pretty surprised to find this Kirkton House 24 Coffee Pods Storage Box for just $12.99. Similar styles cost so much more on Amazon and at other home goods stores. The box is meant to sit under your Keurig and holds up to 24 pods.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Seasonal Home Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now.

2 Pantry Storage Baskets

Aldi is here for all of your organizational needs. If you are considering tackling your pantry, there are so many great baskets, including this Kirkton House 2 Pack Narrow Premium Pantry Baskets. The versatile metal basket with wood inlay has carry handles for easy use.

3 Dutch Ovens, Starting at $20

You could spend hundreds of dollars on a Le Creuset Dutch oven. Or head over to Aldi and pick up a gourmet-looking Crofton Dutch oven for $19.99 and up. The store is selling various shapes and sizes in a cream and blue color. These are honestly the best value I have ever seen, and I’m pretty sure they will sell out immediately.

4 A Bread Making Kit

Wait, did I really just find this Crofton Artisan Bread Making Kit at Aldi? And it costs just $14.99? The Artisan Bread Making 8pc Kit includes a proofing basket with cover, dough whisk, dough scraper, bread lame with replacement blade, and recipe book to create delicious homemade breads. Only the dough scraper is dishwasher safe.

5 And, a Bread Board and Knife Set

If you are a bread baker, you should also pick up this Crofton Bread Board & Knife Set for $12.99. It comes with a knife and cutting board, and makes a great gift for bakers in training.

6 A Rotating Wood Caddy for Your Spices

If you are looking for gourmet kitchen-worthy organization items, check out Aldi’s selection before you head to more expensive stores. This Crofton Rotating Wooden Caddy, $14.99, will house your most-used spices and herbs. As for cleaning, use a damp cloth to wipe clean and do not submerge in water. You should also store it in a well-ventilated place, avoiding direct sunlight in order to prevent deformation and discoloration.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Seasonal Home Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now.

7 And, a Mini Cast Iron Casserole Dish

Aldi also is dropping a whole mini cast iron collection. For just $6.99, my favorite is this Crofton Mini Cast Iron Cookware – Casserole Dish. Use it to cook a mini casserole or a variety of baked goods and desserts, like a cookie skillet.