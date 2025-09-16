 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Best New Aldi Kitchen Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi just rolled out new kitchen essentials shoppers say rival high-end brands.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 16, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 16, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love Aldi. In addition to the store’s impressive selection of gourmet groceries for less, the chain is a sneaky spot for everything from clothing and shoes to home goods and kitchen essentials. I recently scoped out the upcoming product drops, and found many kitchen items that will improve your cooking game. Here are the 7 best new Aldi kitchen essentials hitting shelves this week.

1
A Keurig Stand and Storage Box

24 Coffee Pods Storage Box
Aldi

I was pretty surprised to find this Kirkton House 24 Coffee Pods Storage Box for just $12.99. Similar styles cost so much more on Amazon and at other home goods stores. The box is meant to sit under your Keurig and holds up to 24 pods.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Seasonal Home Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now.

2
Pantry Storage Baskets

2 Pack Narrow Premium Pantry Baskets
Aldi

Aldi is here for all of your organizational needs. If you are considering tackling your pantry, there are so many great baskets, including this Kirkton House 2 Pack Narrow Premium Pantry Baskets. The versatile metal basket with wood inlay has carry handles for easy use.

3
Dutch Ovens, Starting at $20

dutch oven Aldi
Aldi

You could spend hundreds of dollars on a Le Creuset Dutch oven. Or head over to Aldi and pick up a gourmet-looking Crofton Dutch oven for $19.99 and up. The store is selling various shapes and sizes in a cream and blue color. These are honestly the best value I have ever seen, and I’m pretty sure they will sell out immediately.

4
A Bread Making Kit

8 Piece Artisan Bread Making Kit
Aldi

Wait, did I really just find this Crofton Artisan Bread Making Kit at Aldi? And it costs just $14.99? The Artisan Bread Making 8pc Kit includes a proofing basket with cover, dough whisk, dough scraper, bread lame with replacement blade, and recipe book to create delicious homemade breads. Only the dough scraper is dishwasher safe.

5
And, a Bread Board and Knife Set

Bread Board Knife Set
Aldi

If you are a bread baker, you should also pick up this Crofton Bread Board & Knife Set for $12.99. It comes with a knife and cutting board, and makes a great gift for bakers in training.

6
A Rotating Wood Caddy for Your Spices

crofton roating caddy
Aldi

If you are looking for gourmet kitchen-worthy organization items, check out Aldi’s selection before you head to more expensive stores. This Crofton Rotating Wooden Caddy, $14.99, will house your most-used spices and herbs. As for cleaning, use a damp cloth to wipe clean and do not submerge in water. You should also store it in a well-ventilated place, avoiding direct sunlight in order to prevent deformation and discoloration.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Seasonal Home Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now.

7
And, a Mini Cast Iron Casserole Dish

Mini Cast Iron Casserole Black
Aldi

Aldi also is dropping a whole mini cast iron collection. For just $6.99, my favorite is this Crofton Mini Cast Iron Cookware – Casserole Dish. Use it to cook a mini casserole or a variety of baked goods and desserts, like a cookie skillet.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • closeup of a Barnes & Noble bookstore storefront signage
    closeup of a Barnes & Noble bookstore storefront signage
    Daily Living

    Barnes & Noble Is Opening 31 New Stores

    And making 1 other huge change.

  • 7 Best New Costco Christmas Decor Finds
    7 Best New Costco Christmas Decor Finds
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Costco Christmas Decor Finds

    'Tis the season to start.

  • Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad from The Summer I Turned Pretty
    Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad from The Summer I Turned Pretty
    Entertainment

    "The Summer I Turned Pretty" in Zodiac Signs

    Find out which character you are.

  • TJ Maxx
    TJ Maxx
    Daily Living

    7 Best New T.J. Maxx Gift Finds

    Get ready to shop!

  • A Sephora storefront
    A Sephora storefront
    Daily Living

    3 Sephora Shopping Changes Happening This Week

    Your next cosmetics run could be pretty different.

  • Aldi
    Aldi
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Aldi Kitchen Essentials

    Spruce up your storage.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family