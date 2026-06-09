11 Best New Lowe’s Backyard Finds Under $25

Get the most out of your outdoor space without going over the last bit of your budget.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even though summer has only just kicked off, we’ve been spending as much time outdoors as possible already. And while we love a day at the beach or heading out to hit the trail, this also often means simply stepping out the back door and enjoying our patio and yard after all of the hard work we’ve put into it. Thankfully, Lowe’s is helping to ensure we’re covered for the rest of the season, thanks to its inventory of key items that still fit into our dwindling budget. From garden essentials to games and everything in between, here are the best new Lowe’s backyard finds under $25.

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1 Allen + Roth Ivory Planter

Sometimes, it takes the season really kicking off to realize you’re a little short on flowers and greenery. This Allen + Roth Ivory Planter ($18.98) is an ideal item for filling in those gaps, with an eye-catching design and a truly affordable price tag.

2 Allen + Roth Black Hanging Planter

On that same note, you might also realize that as flowers and bushes begin to grow out, you don’t have enough planted at eye-level or above. This Allen + Roth Black Hanging Planter ($14.98) can easily fix that problem, making a great addition to patios, back fences, trelises, and more.

3 Funsicle FunChaiser Floating Lounger

Even though everything feels like it’s gotten more expensive lately, pool accessories really feel like they’ve gone off the deep end with their prices (pun intended). Fortunately, that’s not the case with this Funsicle FunChaiser Floating Lounger ($19.99), which offers a truly comfortable, ergonomic seat that lives up to its name.

4 Adams Manufacturing Adirondack Chair

Even on a tighter budget, you honestly can’t go wrong with a classic piece of outdoor furniture like this Adams Manufacturing Adirondack Chair ($24.98). And with such a wide range of available colors (and the fact that this is a quarter of the price of some standard wooden versions), you can land that rustic look while still matching your existing motif.

In fact, customers in the reviews love the different color options, while also giving the chairs high marks for being “sturdy” and “comfortable.”

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5 Sta-Green Garden Bag Hand Tool Kit

Not all yardwork implements require batteries or gasoline! We love how classic and functional this Sta-Green Garden Bag Hand Tool Kit ($24.98) is, complete with a trowel, hand rake, and transplanter. We also think it makes for a fantastic gift set!

“Easy to clean!” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Love this garden set. So cute, and the material is a dream for dirt and grime, as it just falls off.”

6 Glitzhome Outdoor Decorative Lantern

Lighting probably isn’t usually the first item that comes to mind when you’re thinking of budget outdoor purchases, but this Glitzhome Outdoor Decorative Lantern ($24.98) certainly fits the bill! We also love the unique design it throws when lit—all while not requiring any extra wiring to install!

7 Allen + Roth Blue Square Throw Pillow

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Your outdoor furniture will look better if you can accessorize it! This Allen + Roth Blue Square Throw Pillow ($22.98) is the ideal add-on for dining chairs, chaises, sofas, loungers, and more, making them look even cozier.

8 Coolaroo Rainforest Shade Fabric

While it’s true that plants need sunlight to grow and thrive, things can sometimes get a little too intense for their own good. This Coolaroo Rainforest Shade Fabric ($24.98) is perfect for protecting your vegetables, herbs, and flowers from harsh summer rays, especially if you live in a warmer climate where the sun can be fairly intense.

“This shade fabric is a lifesaver, especially for my little garden here in Tucson!” writes one such customer in a 5-star review. “It’s easy-to-use and can be manipulated to conform to most any angular application! I’ve been purchasing it for the last 6 years, and it has always helped to keep the tomatoes from frying on the vine.”

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9 Toy Time Rubber Horseshoes Game Set

Whether you’re planning a party or just need a way to pass time outdoors with your family, this Toy Time Rubber Horseshoes Game Set ($20.36) takes the classic party game and makes it much safer with softer materials. The best part? This version can be set up on hard surfaces such as decks and patios, too!

10 SUGIFT Dual-Sided Golf Chipping Net

Working on your short game but don’t have time to make it to the course or driving range? This SUGIFT Dual-Sided Golf Chipping Net ($21.99) is perfect for practicing that pitching wedge, providing multiple targets before folding down for easy and convenient storage.

11 Bliss Hammocks Hammock in a Bag

If you’re looking to create a truly relaxing backyard oasis, this Bliss Hammocks Hammock in a Bag ($23.99). With an easy setup and a capacity up to 300 pounds, it’s the ideal way to sway in the breeze all summer long.

“This is my first hammock I’ve ever owned, and it rocks!” writes one happy customer. “Well made, durable, safe, super simple to put up and take down, plus it’s super simple to take with you somewhere.”