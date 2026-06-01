11 Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems

These party supplies, garden accessories, and patio add-ons are popular for a reason.

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Now that it’s officially summer, we’re planning on spending as much time enjoying the outdoors as possible. But thanks to Tractor Supply, we won’t even have to venture very far, thanks to the number of items they’ve recently stocked that make our own backyard even more appealing. And you don’t even have to take our word for it: Customers have already made up their minds that the rural retailer is full of fantastic products that can enhance those holiday barbecues, give your garden an upgrade, make your patio even better, and so much more. If you’re as ready to dive into the season as we are, here are the Tractor Supply backyard finds shoppers call hidden gems.

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1 Red Shed Lakeside Double Shell Glider Bench

Loveseats make for great outdoor furniture, but what if you could combine that couple’s seating with a comforting rocking motion? This Red Shed Lakeside Double Shell Glider Bench ($99.99) is an ideal backyard buy, with customers calling it a “great quality” piece of furniture and “very sturdy.”

2 Bestway Fast Set Pool

Just because you didn’t get that dream backyard pool installed in time for summer doesn’t mean you can’t cool off! Instead of invoking a Clark Griswold situation, this Bestway Fast Set Pool ($63.99) provides a quick and easy solution. Unlike many other inflatable options, this model includes a filter pump to keep the water nice and clean while you’re using it.

3 GroundWork 72 in. Garden Trellis

Sometimes, the best thing you can do for your garden is to let it grow up, literally. This GroundWork 72 in. Garden Trellis ($19.99) is a fan favorite as an easy add-on that is perfect for creeping plants, vegetables, flowering vines, and so much more.

4 Red Shed Metal Tub On Stand

Summer is the time of year when hosting duties feel like they’re never done. That’s why it can pay to have entertaining hardware like this Red Shed Metal Tub On Stand ($47.99) on hand. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it has plenty of space to stash cool cans, wine bottles, and more for those backyard get-togethers. We also love the handy attached bottle opener (since those always tend to go missing when you need them most).

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5 Stomp Rocket Ultra Americana

Talk about the rocket’s red glare! If you’re planning on spending time in your backyard for the 4th, you can safely experience the thrill of a launch with this Stomp Rocket Ultra Americana ($15.99) set. It’s a great way to keep the kids entertained!

6 Aiper EcoSurfer M2 Solar-Powered Automatic Robotic Pool Skimmer

As we enter a new technological age, it’s only appropriate that some of the more mundane tasks and chores get outsourced to mechanical replacements. That’s probably why this Aiper EcoSurfer M2 Solar-Powered Automatic Robotic Pool Skimmer ($349.99) has become so popular with Tractor Supply shoppers. With just 15 minutes of charging in the sun, this capable little machine can provide a full hour of cleaning, removing the need to do anything with your pool but kick back and enjoy it.

The product’s 4.9-star average rating is just proof that it works! “One of a kind product [that is] incredibly easy to operate, highly effective, and convenient to control from phone,” writes one. “I love that it has a long-lasting battery life and is easy to clean. You no longer have to be charred in the sun to clean your pool because this handy device will do that for you.”

7 Red Shed Zero Gravity Patio Chair

If you’re in the market for outdoor furniture that maximizes comfort, it can be easy to get lost in the details or eventually overspend. But according to shoppers, this Red Shed Zero Gravity Patio Chair ($59.99) is a bona fide backyard booster, with enough perfect support and recline to make it feel as though you are floating on air.

8 Red Shed Metal Folding Table

Side tables are typically more functional than they are helpful as display or storage places. But this Red Shed Metal Folding Table ($39.99) remains a popular pick on the Tractor Supply website, likely thanks to its optional third and fourth shelves. Whether it’s stashing your new planter or finding an extra spot to place your coffee or drink, we love the combination of aesthetics and functionality here!

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9 Koosh Kornhole

What backyard barbecue is complete without a little friendly competition? This patriotic-themed Koosh Kornhole ($39.99) is the perfect addition to your 4th of July party, replacing the traditional sandbags with that oh-so-popular frilly ’90s toy.

“This game is a terrific version of this popular picnic game,” writes one happy shopper. “The included color-coded Koosh balls are (of course) very fun and easy to throw, in addition to being squishy and lightweight. The boards are very light, too. They are also small with removable legs, so everything can fit neatly back into the rectangular (not awkwardly shaped) game box to easily be packed and transported.”

10 Red Mountain Valley Portable Fire Pit

If you’ve been considering dipping your toes into the backyard fire pit waters, this Red Mountain Valley Portable Fire Pit ($119.99) might be the perfect place to start. Besides its affordable price point, it’s also small enough, at 28 inches wide, to be manageable and easy to store. We also love how the included grate makes it safer if there are small children around, and the included cooking grate can transform it into a spare grill!

11 Veikous Cedar Gazebo Pergola Bar

Want to give your backyard the ultimate hosting upgrade? It’s hard to beat this Veikous Cedar Gazebo Pergola Bar ($939.99), which transforms your outdoor space into a cozy corner watering hole. It’s also designed to easily install an outdoor TV, which truly makes this like moving your living room outside!