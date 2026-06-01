Outdoor living finds for patios, pools, and backyards.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Getting your outdoor space ready for summer can feel like a big undertaking between all the yard work and furnishing. Fortunately, Sam’s Club is a one-stop shop for everything you need, including poolside loungers, patio umbrellas, conversation sets, and storage sheds. Browse the 11 best Sam’s Club outdoor living finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Wicker Canopy Swing

Built from durable, all-weather materials, this Wicker Canopy Swing (on sale for $499) features a comfortable two-person bench with armchairs and a supportive backrest. It’s a great fit for backyards, pool decks, gardens, and even terraces.

RELATED: 11 Costco Furniture “New Arrivals” Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy.

2 Push Bar Cart

Bring the party outside with help from this mixed aluminum frame and faux teakwood Push Bar Cart (on sale for $299). The lower shelf offers ample storage for bottles, servingware, carafes, and other bulkier items, while the top shelf keeps glasses, food, and grilling tools within easy reach. Both tiers have guard rails to keep everything secure.

3 Oversized Chaise Lounge Set

Create the poolside setup of your dreams with this Oversized Chaise Lounge Set ($1,499). The roomy daybed chair (think of it as a cabana-inspired loveseat) is perfect for sprawling out after taking a cool dip. The large ottoman can be used together with the lounge or on its own for extra seating.

4 Solar Lantern 2-Piece Set

Elevate your front pathways with this sleek Solar Lantern 2-Piece Set ($70). They’re designed with frosted acrylic panels and black steel frames with faux wood handles. Charging is super easy, just plug them into an outlet for automatic night-to-day illumination.

5 3-Piece Swivel Seating Set

If you’re ready to upgrade from a folding bistro set, but are short on space go for this 3-Piece Swivel Seating Set (on sale for $899). The swivel gliding chairs provide superior comfort and are the perfect size for patios and decks.

6 Hose Reel Hideaway Bin

Keep your driveway clutter-free by neatly concealing your garden hose in this Hose Reel Hideaway Bin (on sale for $65). The crank handle makes it simple to wind the hose in and out, so you can put it away quickly and get back to your day.

7 7-Piece Dining Set

Perfect for hosting large family gatherings and backyard BBQS, this 7-Piece Dining Set (on sale for $799) includes an all-weather aluminum table with a rock plate tabletop and faux leather strap wicker chairs, which are stackable for easy storage.

8 Teak Glider Bench

Place this Teak Glider Bench ($330) in your garden to create a peaceful, relaxing retreat. “We wanted a porch swing for our deck, but these take up much less room and make for fun seating around our fire pit,” said one shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Gardening Finds Under $20.

9 Padded Wicker Chaise Lounger Set

Upgrade your pool setup without breaking the budget with this Padded Wicker Chaise Lounger Set ($499). Handwoven wicker conceals quick-drying foam cushioning, while the adjustable design lets you easily switch from sitting to lounging to lying flat.

10 10′ Freestanding Umbrella

Available in 10 colors, this 10′ Freestanding Umbrella ($160) is easy to tilt and open to create the perfect area of shade. Its fabric is designed to resist fading and mildew for long-lasting use.

11 6’x4′ Outdoor Storage Shed

This 6’x4′ Outdoor Storage Shed (on sale for $324) has more than enough room to fit your yawn equipment, seasonal decor, gardening supplies, and pool toys.