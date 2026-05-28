11 Costco Outdoor Living Finds That Look High-End

Get your patio and yard looking its best with these designer decor dupes.

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If you’re like us, you look forward to each and every Costco trip, especially if you’re decking out your home for summer. The warehouse retailer is surprisingly full of fantastic decor, including many items that look practically identical to the pieces you’d find in designer furniture and design stores. From planters to patio furniture and sculptures to shade solutions, your membership could be saving you even more money with some of these picks. Here are the Costco outdoor living finds that look high-end.

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1 Leisure Line Modern Adirondack Chair

Let’s be clear: We absolutely love an Adirondack chair. But if you’re going for a more clean, elevated aesthetic, there’s no denying that the rustic look of the classic piece of outdoor furniture might not mesh with your vision.

Fortunately, there’s the Leisure Line Modern Adirondack Chair ($159.99), which marries our favorite seat with a sleek, contemporary look. It’s the best of both worlds! And most importantly, customers say they’re also up to modern standards when it comes to sturdiness.

“They are most certainly not flimsy. No worries about them blowing away!” writes one reviewer. “We are so pleased that they are even better than we hoped. Would absolutely recommend.”

2 Veradek Capri Planter with Wood Stand, 2-Pack

Any fully decorated outdoor space is going to require some greenery. But before you run out to Pottery Barn and spend your entire plant budget on vessels, consider this Veradek Capri Planter with Wood Stand 2-Pack ($99.99). We love the fluted look, but we are also big fans of how much the legs literally elevate the entire aesthetic.

“While this container pair isn’t cheap by any means, they are significantly less expensive than comparable items for sale at the moment, and the containers are very well made, easy to assemble, and look beautiful,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “This pair is a 10/10.”

3 Agio Phoenix 5-Piece Patio Seating Set

Catching sight of a high-design furniture set can make anything you see that’s actually within your budget feel disappointing by comparison. But when we saw the Agio Phoenix 5-Piece Patio Seating Set ($1,499.99) and its shockingly affordable price tag for its look, we were thrilled.

We especially love the nesting coffee tables, which can contract and expand as space allows (and as you need them). Also, the metal construction makes it a truly durable option!.

“Beautiful set! I am absolutely shocked at how gorgeous this is in person!” writes one happy customer. “I also cannot believe how this product looks and feels like wood. We are very happy with this purchase!”

4 SunVilla 10 ft. Cabana Market Umbrella

It’s simple: If you haven’t figured out a shade solution, your patio decorating job isn’t finished yet. And for the price, we think this SunVilla 10 ft. Cabana Market Umbrella ($149.99) rivals some of the best contemporary options we’ve seen at stores like Restoration Hardware and Crate & Barrel. With a Mediterranean-esque aesthetic, it’s a functional piece of decor you’ll love.

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5 Liquid Art Triple Basalt Stone Column Fountains

There’s a special moment in the decorating process where you can choose to embrace a water feature. In this case, Liquid Art Triple Basalt Stone Column Fountains ($1,349.99) are more than an eye-catching addition, bringing a zen garden-like sound of trickling water to your backyard.

6 Henredon Annalise Outdoor Patio Swivel Lounge Chair

Shopping for single pieces? We love the look of this Henredon Annalise Outdoor Patio Swivel Lounge Chair ($389.99), which combines our love of deep, plush cushions and sturdy wicker. They’re also perfect if you’re decorating a corner or working with a tighter space overall.

“I’m impressed with the construction of the chair! It’s nice and heavy, and you can tell it will last,” writes one happy customer. “The swivel mechanism is really smooth, and the cushions are very soft and comfortable, especially for outdoor furniture! I love that it uses the premium Sunbrella fabric: That always makes it easy to clean and holds up well. Overall, it’s a really great chair for the price!”

7 Mirador Adjustable Louvered Aluminum Pergola

Looking for a more permanent way to get out of the sun? This Mirador Adjustable Louvered Aluminum Pergola ($1,799.99) is the best of both worlds, with a retractable roof that allows you to adjust just how many rays are making their way in. And for a piece that looks like something installed at a luxury hotel, this is a no-brainer buy.

8 Desert Steel Americana Agave Sculpture

Creativity can pay off when decorating your outdoor space. We love this Desert Steel Americana Agave Sculpture ($134.99) because it can easily be placed as part of your garden, but looks just as great propped up in a planter as an evergreen addition. And if you want to mix and match (or create an entire field of faux cacti), there are other looks, too!

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9 Henredon Arlow 4-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set

There’s something about the intersection of high design and simplicity that works so well. This Henredon Arlow 4-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set ($999.99) exemplifies that, with sleek angles and decently thick cushions, giving it a restrained yet modern look.

Customers agree that this furniture looks pricier than it actually is. “First and foremost, the build quality jumps out. And that’s at full price, let alone the sale price. Wow,” writes one. “Sunbrella cushions AND covers unheard of at this price point. Super comfy too with the slightly reclined seat position.”

10 Mirador Sanibel 3-piece Outdoor Patio Cushioned Seating Set

Speaking of sleek, modern pieces, there’s something about the minimalistic look of this Mirador Sanibel 3-piece Outdoor Patio Cushioned Seating Set ($999.99) that makes it look like it belongs in a Restoration Hardware showroom. Costco members who have purchased them also point out that while they are perfectly comfy on their own, they also work as a nice sofa if you push them together.

11 Vita Urbana Greens Elevated Garden

No matter what the design motif of your patio is, we’re always going to push for more greenery! This Vita Urbana Greens Elevated Garden ($119.99) is one of the best-looking raised beds we’ve ever seen, with sleek metal and wood that make it look like a designer piece.