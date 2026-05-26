11 Best New Kirkland’s Decor Finds Selling Fast

New Kirkland’s summer decor, featuring natural textures and soft seasonal accents.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Compared to the winter holidays, decorating for summer is a lighter lift. You’re likely swapping out candles for floral or citrus scents and replacing heavy blankets with airy throws. Summer also embraces natural textures like rattan and jute, brass hardware, and botanicals—all of which Kirkland’s is leaning into right now. Ahead, shop the 11 best new decor finds at Kirkland’s that are going fast.

1 12-Inch Gold Metal Leaves Lantern

Crafted from durable iron, the 12-Inch Gold Metal Leaves Lantern (on sale for $24) is a vintage-inspired alternative to the trendy pedestal base. The rustic holder can be placed freestanding or hung from its loop using a chain.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Outdoor Living Finds This Week.

2 Velvet Taupe Embroidered Floral Pillow

The Velvet Taupe Embroidered Floral Pillow (on sale for $20) features a delicate floral border and wavy stitched edges. The moody taupe shade blends well with other neutral and earthy tones.

3 La Dolce Vita Picture Frame

To add more personality to your space, display one of your favorite memories in the La Dolce Vita Picture Frame (on sale for $9). Its bold, lively colors offer a vibrant contrast to neutrals and wood furniture.

4 Ivory Bamboo Blend Fringe Throw

Made from a natural moisture-wicking fabric, the Ivory Bamboo Blend Fringe Throw ($40) is the perfect in-between blanket for summer. The plush texture and fringed trim adds a luxe touch.

5 Ghost Flamingo Summerween Candle

It’s hard to believe we’re already six months out from Halloween, but this Ghost Flamingo Summerween Candle ($20) will get you in the spooky spirit. A nod to summer, it has notes of raspberry, peach, ginger, rosewater, and vanilla.

6 Cream Inlay Decorative Wood Tray

This Cream Inlay Decorative Wood Tray ($30) can serve so many purposes—as a catch-all bowl in the entryway, coffee table accent, or base for potpourri, tealights, and other tablescape accessories. Moreover, its stylish two-tone finish complements a wide range of interiors, making it an easy fit in any home.

7 Marble and Wood Book Stand

Display your favorite cookbooks or family photo albums on this beautiful Marble and Wood Book Stand ($40). It looks like a high-end piece from Pottery Barn or West Elm, but at a fraction of the price.

8 Natural Paper Rope Decorative Tray

Neatly organize bathroom essentials or coffee table items with the Natural Paper Rope Decorative Tray ($25). It’s also a stylish way to conceal TV remotes, video game controllers, and more in your entertainment console.

RELATED: 11 Best Cracker Barrel Store Finds Under $20 Right Now.

9 Mango Wood Taper Candle Holder

If you’re looking to incorporate more natural materials into your decor, consider adding a few Mango Wood Taper Candle Holders (on sale for $17 each) to your tablescape. You can even pair it with printed candles to go with the season.

10 Coupe-Shaped 3-Wick Jar Candle

Designed to smell like a summer garden, the Coupe-Shaped 3-Wick Jar Candle (on sale for $8) has notes of wild berries, crisp apples, cherry blossoms, gardenia, periwinkle, musk, and violet. Additionally, the coupe can be reused as a jewelry tray once the candle burns out.

11 Wild Jasmine Potpourri

For the bathroom, style this Wild Jasmine Potpourri ($15) in a bowl as a decorative accent that keeps the powder room smelling fresh. It features a mix of neutral, earthy-inspired orbs and botanicals.