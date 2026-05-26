11 Best New Tractor Supply Home Finds This Week

Shop 11 new rustic and charming home finds from Tractor Supply this week.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Tractor Supply is known for their outdoor items and go-to farm essentials, but surprisingly they even have home decor. It might not be the first place you would think to look, but they surprised me by offering some seasonal items that give off a charming, rustic countryside feel. Here are 11 home decor finds offered at Tractor Supply that you need to have on your radar.

1 Red Shed Duck Coir Door Mat

A fun front doormat is a great way to add a little character for the new season. This duck themed mat is a wonderful addition to any entryway and helps trap dirt you don’t want dragged into your house.

2 Red Shed Outdoor Rug

Outdoor rugs add character, making a space feel complete and cozy. This outdoor rug from Tractor Supply is just under $20 and can make the deck feel put together, ideal for summer get-togethers.

3 Red Shed Metal Honeycomb Jar

If a space needs a neutral touch, or something cute as a filler, this decorative honeycomb metal container is perfect for your kitchen counter or entryway, giving a vintage feel with a bit of a modern touch.

4 Red Shed Goose Resin Flower Vase

This adorable goose flower vase is perfect for your kitchen counter or side table to hold some greenery or flowers from the farmers market. It’s a cute, silly little conversation piece.

5 Red Shed Floral Glass Scented Candle

Candles are always a good idea, making a space warm and inviting, not to mention leaving it smelling great. Of course, the scent matters when it comes to candles, but an adorable jar that you can repurpose makes it that much better.

6 Red Shed Bunny Coir Door Mat

If bunnies are more your vibe, these cute mats also work well in outdoor spaces. They’re nice and durable, in addition to simply being an adorable addition to your outdoor decor.

7 Red Shed Metal Lantern Wax Warmer

To fill the air with a sweet scent, this metal lantern wax warmer works well with a variety of styles. It’s a bit rustic, while still adding some ambience and fragrance to a space for under $20.

8 Red Shed Artificial Olivia Eucalyptus Mixed Wreath

If you prefer to keep things more earthy and neutral, a eucalyptus wreath is a great addition to your home during the summer season. Adding a little greenery to the front door is a subtle, but noticeable touch, and can make a big difference.

9 Red Shed Fireworks Pillow

With the Fourth of July coming up, these fireworks pillows are a great addition to a room without overpowering it with holiday decor. Just a little bit of blue and some subtle fireworks patterns can help celebrate the holiday without being too much, and even stay in your display throughout the summer.

10 Allsop Home & Garden LED Globe String Lights

Putting up some string lights in the backyard is a popular choice when it comes to decorating outdoor spaces. While entertaining during the summer months, the lights create a warm glow that feels cozy as the sun goes down.

11 Nearly Natural Tuscan Ceramic Blue Scroll Urn Vase

This neutral ceramic blue and white vase adds a countryside vibe to the room, with a little bit of a European vintage flair. Use as is on shelves or tables or even fill with decorative flowers and greenery.