11 Best New Tractor Supply Garden Finds Right Now

New Tractor Supply garden essentials for lawn care and outdoor spaces.

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April showers bring May flowers—and if your garden is in need of a little TLC, you’ve come to the right place. I found tons of great lawn and garden essentials at Tractor Supply that will help boost your home’s curb appeal. From space-saving planters and motor equipment to gardening tools, here are 11 of the best new garden items arriving at Tractor Supply this week.

1 Metal Hanging Grower’s Plant Basket

With a 10-pound weight capacity and a roomy 14-inch diameter, this Metal Hanging Grower’s Plant Basket ($7) is ideal for trailing plants and full blooms. The natural coconut fiber liner boosts airflow and helps prevent excess moisture buildup that can lead to root rot.

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2 Troy-Bilt TB120 Push Mower

Designed with beginners in mind, the Troy-Bilt TB120 Push Mower ($380) features six height adjustment settings and offers mulching, bagging, and side discharge options for versatile lawn care. It’s best suited for small yards.

3 Suede Leather Gardening Gloves

The Suede Leather Gardening Gloves (on sale for $6) are designed with knit cuffs for a comfortable fit and reinforced fingertips for added durability and grip strength. Your manicure will stay in tip-top shape!

4 80 ft. WeatherFLEX All-Weather Garden Hose

Reach every nook and cranny in your lawn using the 80 ft. WeatherFLEX All-Weather Garden Hose ($35). It’s crafted with a 5/8-inch inside diameter and strong 300+ PSI burst strength, and compatible with most nozzles and accessories.

5 3-Tier Wooden Vertical Garden Planter

Featuring split troughs, the 3-Tier Wooden Vertical Garden Planter (on sale for $85) lets you organize plants, flowers, vegetables, fruits, and herbs separately for a customized gardening setup. Plus, its compact footprint doesn’t take up much space, making it perfect for patios and decks.

6 Miracle-Gro Mini Greenhouse

The Miracle-Gro Mini Greenhouse ($100) measures 4.6′ x 4.6′ x 6.4′ and comes equipped with four spacious shelves to hold all your plants. Its durable frame is resistant to rust and corrosion, while the PVC cover allows sunlight in and provides easy access through double-zipper doors.

7 7-Pattern Pro Flo Spray Nozzle

Choose from a variety of modes with the 7-Pattern Pro Flo Spray Nozzle ($18) including, full, jet, mist, cone, shower, center, and flat. It has an ergonomic D-shaped handle for a sturdy, more comfortable grip.

8 Cowboy Boots Planter

Add a touch of yeehaw by adding the Cowboy Boots Planter (on sale for $24) to your hutch or bistro table. Since it doesn’t have a drainage hole, it’s best suited for bouquets or succulents that don’t require much watering.

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9 Pruning Shears with Sk5 Blade

No one enjoys trimming overgrown branches and dead leaves or pulling stubborn weeds. Grab a pair of these durable Pruning Shears with Sk5 Blade ($9) for easy garden maintenance.

10 1.5-Gallon Watering Can

Speaking of lawn chores, you might as well pick up this 1.5-Gallon Watering Can ($18) while you’re at it, too. Choose from a variety of bright colors.

11 20V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer

Keep bushes and shrubs uniformed using the 20V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer (on sale for $80), featuring 22-inch dual-action blades with ¾-inch-thick cut capacity. It also comes with a battery and charger for long-lasting use.