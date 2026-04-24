11 Best Costco Patio & Garden Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best Costco patio and garden finds, from cherry trees to chic outdoor sets.

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Mother’s Day is just a few weeks away, which means more than just a day to celebrate moms: Out in Pennsylvania, it is the unofficial start of the planting season and the time to focus on outdoor spaces. Costco is here to help. All of my green-thumbed friends hit the warehouse before buying plants and planting supplies at a nursery, where prices tend to be much higher. It is also a great resource for other outdoor essentials, ranging from pool chemicals to patio furniture. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best Costco patio and garden finds flying off shelves this week.

1 An Outdoor Playhouse

Your kids will beg to go outside when you buy this $399.99 playhouse. “Ok if you have kids, the KidKraft Sunny Bluff Outdoor Playhouse at Costco needs to be on your radar! This gorgeous wooden playhouse is made from 100% FSC certified wood and comes loaded with working double doors, chalkboard shutters, a roleplay kitchen, and an attached picnic table. It looks SO good in a backyard,” Costco Buys shared.

2 A Kettle Smoker

Looking for a smoker? “This Nordic Ware Indoor and Outdoor Kettle Smoker at Costco is such a cool find for anyone who loves bold, smoky flavor! This red beauty works for both wet and dry smoking and comes with handles and a thermometer so you actually know what’s going on in there. Use it on the stovetop or outside and the flavor it produces is UNREAL,” Costco Buys shares about the $69.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Cherry Trees

Currently Costco shared about some new trees. “Cherry trees are at Costco!! 🍒 I definitely wasn’t planning to bring these home today, but sometimes Costco decides what you need 😅 If you grab one, get one of each variety so they can cross-pollinate and give you an even better harvest,” they wrote.

4 So Many Plants

Currently Costco shared about all the plants, ranging from hydrangeas to ferns. “So many pretty plants at Costco right now!! I bought the clematis last year and it’s coming back so beautifully!! It’s only making me want to buy more 😅 What are you buying this year?” they wrote.

5 Tiger Lilies

Are you a fan of Tiger Lilies? Run to Costco and grab a few. “The plants just keep coming in at Costco and I am loving it!!! 😍 Tiger lilies ready to go only $11.99?!! I’m so excited to plant these today,’ they wrote.

6 Raspberry and Blackberry Bushes

Currently Costco also shared about the fruit bushes hitting the store, also a great bargain because they are the gift that keeps on giving. “Who’s planting raspberries and blackberries this year?!” they wrote. “Bushes are only $18.99.”

7 Long Resin Planters

Costco Twins shared about long resin planters, perfect for planting multiple plants at once. “How nice is this long resin planter Costco just got in for $39.99,” they wrote. “This would be perfect on any patio and we love that price.” They are weather resistant and you can put three separate plants in it. “So pretty!!” a follower commented.

8 A New Patio Set

Costco Twins also shared about a new patio set. “Okay you guys… patio alert 👀 This Henredon Annalise 4-piece set at Costco is such a good find. It comes with a sofa, two swivel chairs, and a coffee table—literally everything you need to upgrade your outdoor space. We love the wicker rope detail and the Sunbrella cushions that resist stains, mildew, chlorine, and fading. Plus, it even comes with a furniture cover. And the deal gets even better—buy 2 or more Costco Direct Henredon items and save an additional $100 to $400. If you see this, grab it in-store or on Costco.com through the link in our bio,” they wrote.

9 Solar Lanterns

Looking to light up your outdoor spaces? Costco Twins shared about some gorgeous and functional lanterns. “How nice are these for $22.99! These would be perfect in any patio!” they write. “Such a great deal.” Other shoppers agreed. “Love these!!!” wrote one.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Outdoor Rugs

Don’t forget about floor coverings for your outdoor spaces, like patios and balconies. Costco Twins shared about outdoor rugs on sale for $20 off. “You guys the outdoor rugs are on sale for $59.99! Which one is your favorite? Gray or floral. On sale in a bunch of patterns for $59.99 until May 5,” they wrote.

11 And, the Viral Big Buckets

Costco Journeys and several other influencers shared about the viral buckets. “Costco Wholesale 5 Gallon Bucket – 3 pack- Item # 3535111 – $4.99 The 5-gallon bucket from Costco is your go-to for everything—cleaning, organizing, yard work, or that ‘I need this for something’ moment. Durable, versatile, and basically the MVP of random household tasks,” they wrote.