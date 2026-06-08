Shop 7 new Five Below kitchen finds under $10, from viral tumbler spinners to cat sponges.

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Are you on the hunt for some fun new finds for your kitchen? Head to Five Below. While the kitchen section isn’t large, there are some fun, fabulous, and creative products in it, all of them priced below $10 and all but one under $5. From cat-shaped blenders and sponges to tumbler storage spinners, we found so many must-buys. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here 7 Five Below kitchen finds under $10 hitting shelves in June.

1 The Viral Tumbler Spinner

Influencers, including Dollar Tree Dollie, are sharing about the Tumbler Spinner Storage, a steal at $5.00. “TUMBLER ORGANIZER!! 😍🥤 possibly one of the coolest @fivebelow finds ever?! Found this new spinning tumbler holder for only $5!!!” she captioned the post.

2 A Special Edition Scrub Mommy Sponge Shaped Like a Cat

Another viral item? The Special Edition Scrub Mommy® Cat Dual-Sided Scrubber Sponge for $5. It is shaped like an adorable pink cat with an ergonomic, easy-to-grip design and is dual-sided: A soft absorbent sponge on one side and a temperature-adapting FlexTexture scrubber on the other. It regularly sells out, so get it if you find it.

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3 Silicone Snack Containers

I love these Silicone Snack Containers 3-Pack 6.7oz, $4.00. Each pack comes with three leak-proof snack pods for on-the-go munching, each with a confetti-like pattern. They are reusable and dishwasher safe.

4 A Beautiful Blue Plastic Plate Set

There are so many awesome party supplies at Five Below, including this Blue Plastic Plate Set 20-Pack. There are various-sized scalloped plastic plates in a beautiful blue color. Five Below has everything else you need for your party, including helium balloons, party favors, and party games.

5 Novelty Ice Mold

Shoppers are also loving the Novelty Silicone Ice Mold sets. Currently, you can get two molds on the website: Flamingos and citrus fruit. Each is $2.00 and will seriously elevate your beverage. They will be especially great for creating signature drinks at your next party.

6 Tinted Spray Bottles

If you don’t like keeping plastic-branded cleaning supplies around your house, grab a bunch of these 16.9 oz Tinted Glass Spray Bottles and label them. They are $5.00 each, and shoppers maintain they are super high-quality. They come in a bunch of colors, including blue, purple, green, and orange.

7 A Portable Blender

Of course, you didn’t know you needed a Portable Blender 8.5oz covered in bows, but now that you see it, admit it: You want it. The portable gadget is just $10.00, and will help you make smoothies and shakes on the go.