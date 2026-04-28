11 Best Five Below Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Affordable Five Below home decor finds for storage, styling, and everyday organization.

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From smart storage solutions to playful decorative accents, Five Below is packed with home decor finds that are both functional and stylish. Whether you’re getting your front porch ready for outdoor hangs or tidying up the inside, there are affordable pieces for every corner of the home. Keep reading to see the 11 best Five Below decor items hitting shelves this week.

1 Bracelet Bar

Neatly organize and display your favorite jewelry pieces using this Bracelet Bar ($7), which also includes compartments for rings and earrings. The bar design keeps bracelets tangled-free and makes it easy to see all your options instead of digging through a cluttered jewelry box.

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2 Multi-Use Stackable Organizer

Tidy up your vanity or bathroom counter with these Multi-Use Stackable Organizers ($6 each). Their pull-out design offers easy access to your items while helping maintain a clutter-free space.

3 2-Pack Bow Shelf

This 2-Pack Bow Shelf ($5) will be a girly addition to your little princess’s room. Showcase stuffed animals, hair accessories, photo frames, and more.

4 Faux Fur Pillow

Add a cozy touch to your couch, bedroom, or reading nook with this Faux Fur Pillow ($7). Its quilt-inspired design brings warmth and texture.

5 You Again? Coir Doormat

How funny and cute is this striped You Again? Coir Doormat ($7)?! The playful doorstep decor will earn a chuckle from neighbors and guests.

6 Ceramic Book Vase

Arrange a floral bouquet or seasonal stems in this beautiful Ceramic Book Vase ($7). Designed with bookworms in mind, the prop features a “Once Upon Time” cover with blue accents and bow details.

7 Oval Velvet Ottoman

This 3-in-1 Oval Velvet Ottoman ($20) functions as extra seating, a footrest, and hidden storage. It’s made from luxe, plush velvet and its removable top opens to store spare cushions, blankets, games, and other essentials.

8 Sparkling Citrus Lava Scented Candle

Turn your home into a spa-like retreat with the Sparkling Citrus Lava Scented Candle ($7). Its fragrance blends tropical and mountain green notes for a fresh, calming scent.

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9 Novelty Tray

Available in four unique prints, this Novelty Tray ($4) is ideal for corralling coffee table or ottoman essentials, or for displaying perfumes and fashion accessories. Alternatively, you can put it to use in the kitchen as servingware.

10 Turkish Throw

This Turkish Throw ($6) is lightweight and breathable, making it perfect for use throughout spring and summer.

11 3-Tier Vanity Cart

This 3-Tier Vanity Cart ($20) offers versatile storage, with a bottom shelf for hair tools, a middle tier for makeup and skincare, and a top shelf for brushes and makeup remover. And best of all, it’s on wheels for easy mobility.