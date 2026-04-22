11 Best New Walmart Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shoppers are grabbing these Walmart home and outdoor finds this week.

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If you’ve been paying attention to Walmart‘s new arrivals section lately, you’ve likely noticed a swell of furniture, kitchenware, and decor that feels far more high-end than its price tag suggests. The retailer is leaning into TikTok’s quiet luxury aesthetic across all outdoor and indoor living spaces. Take a look at which items are selling out fast this week, below.

1 Amber Ribbed Glass Hurricane Candleholders

These luxe Amber Ribbed Glass Hurricane Candleholders (starting at $8) look like something out of West Elm or Pottery Barn catalog with their warm tone and textured detailing. Tip: They’re a clever way to hide LED candles while avoiding an open flame.

RELATED: 11 Best Aldi Home Finds That Are Luxury for Less.

2 Nesting Wood Coffee Table Set

This Nesting Wood Coffee Table Set (on sale for $136) includes a taller side table with a pedestal base and a round coffee table with a slatted base. Their nesting design saves on floor space, making it a smart pick for apartments and small rooms.

“My kids were able to put it together as a fun project, so you can guess it was very easy to put together,” shares one five-star reviewer.

3 Off-White Decorative Ribbon Bowl

Another piece that looks more high-end than its price tag, this Off-White Decorative Ribbon Bowl ($12) is the perfect catch-all for purse contents, such as lipstick, wallet, keys, hand sanitizer, gum, and sunglasses. You can also style it with decorative ball fillers for an extra touch.

4 8-Inch Rose Pink Striped Ceramic Planter

Now that warmer weather is here, it’s the opportune time to repot your plants. Stock up on fresh soil and cute new holders, like this 8-Inch Rose Pink Striped Ceramic Planter ($18) from the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection. Safe for both indoor and outdoor use, the pot is equipped with a drainage hole.

5 Glass Globe Patio String Lights

These Glass Globe Patio String Lights ($8) have more than 1,600 five-star ratings from shoppers and are likely to sell out with summer quickly approaching, so it’s worth grabbing a few packs now. They’re weatherproof, emit a warm glow, and include built-in clasps for easy installation.

6 2-Piece Black Corner Shelving Unit

The best way to maximize space? This 2-Piece Black Corner Shelving Unit ($12) fits into awkward, unused spaces and is ideal for showcasing picture frames, candles, souvenirs, jewelry, books, and more.

7 6-Drawer Rattan & Faux Wood Dresser

Hurry! This 6-Drawer Rattan & Faux Wood Dresser is nearly 50 percent off for $240. It features a double dresser design with a faux oak wood finish and soft-close drawers with a rattan trim and gold hardware. Reviewers say the instructions are easy to follow and the drawers are deceptively deep, allowing for lots of storage.

8 32″ Round High-Resistance Steel Fire Pit

This will be the life of the party 32″ Round High-Resistance Steel Fire Pit ($124) all summer long. Designed with safety and convenience in mind, it includes a spark screen, fire grate, poker, and a protective cover.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Beige Floral Blackout Curtain Panel

Patterned curtains can feel a bit overkill. However, these Beige Floral Blackout Curtain Panel ($28) have a warm, subtle design that complements furniture and decor without overpowering the space. They come in various lengths to fit your room’s specific needs.

10 Set of 2 Outdoor Swivel Gliders

Built for long-lasting use, this Set of 2 Outdoor Swivel Gliders ($698) is crafted from durable, rust-resistant steel frames wrapped in handwoven wicker, and topped with comfy, weather-resistant cushions. Choose from brown or beige to match your other backyard furniture.

11 Beige Velvet Waterfall Bench

Station this Beige Velvet Waterfall Bench ($98) at the end of your bed or in the entryway for quick and convenient seating and storage. Shoppers say it looks designer and can be displayed right out of the box, no assembly required.