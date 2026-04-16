Shop 11 Walmart spring finds flying off shelves, from Anthro-dupe boots to patio sets.

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If you haven’t already heard, Walmart is basically the new Target, and also basically Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, LoveShackFancy, and Crate & Barrel for less. This year the discount superstore is killing it, and so many people are gawking over all the amazing items in stock. Spring is no exception. From furniture and home decor to clothing, influencer are sharing all their seasonal finds that are selling out fast. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are 11 best Walmart spring finds flying off shelves mid-April.

1 So Much Summer Decor

Alexandra Harper shared about so many Walmart home finds that look like Pottery Barn for less. “Walmart NEW SPRING/ SUMMER,” she wrote. Some of her faves? “Lightly colored glassware and ginger jars are a to-die-for light, airy touch to any table scape. Ugh, and these are plastic who cares buy these,” she says. “Never in my life have I found such beautiful unbreakable dinnerware. These are fun, easy, and the colors are stunning!! My advice: get a big storage container (not fugly of course) and store pillows and lightweight throws in there. Take them out when entertaining and throw em in after.”

2 The Viral Anthro-Dupe Boots

Karissa Barker shared a video of the viral Walmart boots that everyone wants. “These are SO CUTE and surprisingly comfy. I was so easily influenced with these but love them. I need to find the perfect shorts to wear them with all spring!” she wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Outdoor Furniture

Interior Jems shared a whole video of her spring favorites. “These are my Walmart spring favorites that I personally own and keep coming back to. I’ll keep sharing this outdoor sofa because I 1000% recommend it. It’s held up beautifully and still looks so good. The self watering glass bird globes are such a cute little touch you probably haven’t seen anywhere, and the tiki torches give that instant ambiance. I swear by these café curtains too, they’re the perfect light filtering and look way more high end than they are. The evergreen orbs look incredibly realistic if you struggle with keeping plants alive, and the oversized planters are just as good… they really pull everything together,” she wrote.

4 Home Decor That Looks Designer

House Plus Plant shared about so many unbelievable home finds. “All so good!” they wrote. “These spring Walmart home decor and patio finds are so good you’ll love them! Now that spring is here it’s time for a little refresh, and these are perfect and all at a great price.”

5 The Viral Jean Shorts

This Everyday Style shared about the viral denim shorts. “WALMART STYLE: viral denim shorts,” they wrote. “The *perfect* denim shorts for spring & summer DO exist and I found them for us!! under $25, crazy good quality, four different washes to choose from, beyond comfy, mom approved!! whew 👏🏼 wearing a S in all of them!!”

6 The Most Patriotic Topiary

Interior Jems also shared about a star topiary, not yet available on the Walmart website. “Walmart’s spring release is seriously better than last year and a lot of this is already going fast,” they wrote. They nailed entertaining this season. The melamine dinnerware comes in so many good patterns and looks way more high-end than it should. The outdoor pool glasses are my favorite from the entire drop hands down. The picnic basket is adorable and all the rattan hosting pieces are so pretty in person. I also mixed in some new patio furniture that’s worth grabbing early before it’s gone.”

7 Patio Furniture and Decor

Walmart or Pottery Barn? Interior Jems shared about some impressive dupes. “Run for these before they sell out… I’m not joking – prices will go up,” she wrote. These are the ones everyone’s grabbing right now,'” she wrote, sharing a video of outdoor accent chairs, conversation sets, and a “new fountain that looks like Pottery Barn, a super versatile trellis for privacy or dividing a space, plus some really good patio accessories.”

8 Everything You Need for Memorial Day Through Labor Day

The entire My Texas House summer collection is selling fast. The brand shared a post about the “new American Summer collection that just launched in Walmart stores & online!” “I’ve worked on this for over a year & it’s so surreal finally seeing it out in the world! 🥰 I especially love hearing how much you guys are loving the collection & to see everyone’s posts about it! Thank you for all your love and support on the collection & the MTH brand!”

9 Knit Clothing That Looks Designer

Momma Society shared about some knit outfits that look designer. “They sold out so fast back in February and they are finally back in stock in all sizes (4-16 🙌🏻) Runs pretty true to size, but if your between sizes I would size up on this one,” they captioned the post.

10 Bougie Boat Bags

Talk Target Home shared about a super cute boating tote from Walmart. “Trust me when I say this tote is SO GOOD!!!” they wrote in the caption. “Comes in 2 different sizes & 3 different color options (including a red ♥️) The quality is sooo nice & it’s very durable! This is the perfect summer/travel bag.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

11 The Best Cyprus Balls

Talk Target Home also shared about the perfect front porch plant. “OH MY 😍 I can’t believe I found these at Walmart!!!” they wrote about the faux evergreen cyprus balls. “These will immediately elevate any outdoor space ✨ & I have a feeling they may sell out!” they added.