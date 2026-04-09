Shop the 11 best Walmart outdoor living finds, from scalloped planters to cabana umbrellas.

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It’s officially spring. Now that Easter is behind us and warmer weather ahead, it’s time to focus on getting all of your outdoor spaces ready for spring and summer. Walmart is here to help! The superstore is filling up with everything from outdoor furniture and decor to dining essentials. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are 11 best new Walmart outdoor living finds flying off shelves.

1 Everything You Need for Outdoor Dining

Get Pottery Barn-worthy outdoor dining essentials at Walmart. Beige White Gray shared all of her picks for outdoor dining gear, ranging from furniture to dishes and decor, in an Instagram video. “Just unboxed the prettiest outdoor finds from Walmart and I’m already obsessed. the topiaries + olive plates = chef’s kiss,” she writes, sharing a link to purchase.

2 Outdoor Faux Evergreens

Talk Target Home shared about some very real-looking patio potted evergreen balls that I might have to buy myself. “OH MY 😍 I can’t believe I found these at Walmart!!! like & comment: NEED for a link to shop these faux evergreen cyprus balls while they’re still in stock! 🫶🏼 These will immediately elevate any outdoor space ✨ & I have a feeling they may sell out!” she wrote. “Omggg need these!” a shopper agreed.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Genius Outdoor Table Hack

Liz Fenwick DIY, famous for sharing thrifty yet impressive DIYs and hacks, shared an outdoor table hack you’ll want to try ASAP. “Run to Walmart and try this hack! This outdoor side table takes just minutes to make and you only need three items!” she wrote.

4 Scalloped Planters That Look Like They Are From Serena & Lily

Home on Broad found some gorgeous and designer-looking pots and planters to bougie up your outdoor spaces. They honestly look like they are from Serena & Lily or Pottery Barn. “Proof that good design doesn’t really stay in one category. These ‘outdoor’ finds from @walmart are selling out quickly, and everything is under $30!” she wrote.

5 Pretty Outdoor Dishes

Courtney Taylor Home shared all her top outdoor picks, including melamine dishes. “If you love hosting outside as much as I do… you NEED to see these new outdoor finds from Walmart. Whether you’re styling a patio dinner with friends, hosting family outside, or just want your outdoor space to feel a little more special this season… Walmart seriously has so many beautiful options right now. Affordable, stylish, and perfect for creating that cozy outdoor dining vibe all spring and summer long,” she wrote.

6 Anthro Vibes for Less Finds

Simply Staged and Styled shared more outdoor decor finds. “I spotted the new Outdoor Dining collection at my Walmart this week! I always love to see what they come out with every Spring/Summer! I’m loving all of the ribbed details. The tomato trend is still going strong this year! My favorite is the blue/yellow set. It’s giving major Anthro vibes for less.”

7 The New My Texas House Collection

My Texas House shared so many items from the new “summer/patriotic collection” at Walmart. “Our new summer collection (yes already!) is here. We are celebrating America’s 250th with this beautiful red ,white, and blue themed collection! Some items are not live yet but will be soon, but things are already selling out so I didn’t want to wait to share The collection will also be in about 3000 Walmart stores around the country!”

8 An Outdoor Lounge Set

Casa Grella shared about a new collection that “looks custom,” but it’s from Walmart. “It looks custom. Outdoor seating that feels high end without the price tag. This swivel chair is one of those pieces that instantly makes your space feel styled. The scale is right. The shape feels designer,” she wrote.

9 A New Cabana Style Umbrella

Life Stylishly shared about some new umbrellas to transform your patio into a resort-like space. “Your patio just got a cabana level upgrade. This black and white striped umbrella from Walmart is under $80 and it looks exactly like this. Stripe season is here and your outdoor space will never be the same,” she wrote.

10 Buffet-Style Table Essentials

The Edgewood Home shared a video of outdoor hosting necessities. “Finally, real spring weather… and you’ll find me out here on the deck every chance I get 🤍 After getting everything ready, I’m now setting the scene for a cozy little garden party with friends. I found the prettiest pieces @walmart , from the florals to the serving trays, glasses, plates, and silverware! Everything came together so effortlessly. It’s my favorite way to create a beautiful, inviting space without overthinking or overspending!” she wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

11 The Viral Welcome Rug

And, don’t forget to order the viral rugn. “You guys almost sold this out earlier and once you see it in person… you’ll understand why. It looks SO much more expensive than it is and instantly makes your porch look put together. If you’ve been wanting to refresh your outdoor space this is your sign,” Touches of Wood Lexi shared.