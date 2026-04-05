Shop the 6 best new Walmart spring shoes, from Chanel flat dupes to chic espadrilles.

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Fun fact: Most of my friends secretly shop at Walmart for clothing and shoes, even the bougie ones. The superstore is a sneaky resource for designer-looking, on-trend, in-season styles for unbelievably affordable prices. And, this season, Walmart is majorly bringing its A-game with so many spring and summer sandals, flats, and mules, some of them under $20. What should you shop for to get your feet fashionable right now? Here are the 6 best new Walmart spring shoes hitting shelves as April begins.

1 Gingham Mesh Ballet Flats

Does any pattern feel more like summer than gingham? I am obsessed with No Boundaries Women’s Mesh Ballet Flats, $24.98, which come in a bunch of spring and summer patterns, including blue and green gingham. “These blue flats are really really cute and they are comfortable. I also got the black polkadot ones, but the footbed could use more cushioning other than that. I just love them and I’m looking forward to wearing the blue because the gingham pattern is so refreshing it’s a beautiful look,” writes a shopper.

2 Espadrille Slingbacks

J.Crew or Walmart? Nobody will be able to tell. This pair of Time and Tru Women’s Espadrille Slingback Shoes, $26.98, looks designer and comes in a few color options, and is super comfy. “First of all these shoes are very stylish. Very comfortable. They are summery sandals and will be my go to sandal for the summer. Can be worn for a night out on the town. Or just for casual wear! There is no heel. They are flat shoes. So it’s super comfortable. It has a cushion on the entire sole. The outside strap is very comfortable. It had plenty of support, which is great and I should know I recently broke my foot and these shoes didn’t hurt my foot at all. Would definitely recommend these shoes,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Sam Edelman Thongs

This Women’s Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Thong Sandal is incredibly popular and only available in a few sizes right now, probably because the name-brand thong is on sale for under $20. “My wife loves these shoes. And they’re way less expensive than the alternative designer version so that makes me happy too. They are really good quality it seems too and I think she got a couple colors since she wears these things all spring and summer,” writes a shopper.

4 Pearl Adorned Sandals for $12.99

I can’t believe this pair of Victoria K Women’s Three Pearls Sandals is just, wait for it, $12.99. “Really cute sandals, accurate sizing for a medium to a little wider foot but might be too wide if you have a very narrow foot. Great buy for the price,” writes a shopper.

5 Chanel Dupe Ballet Flats

Get the Chanel look for $19.99. Shoppers maintain the Alpine Swiss Women’s Aster Ballet Flats are stylish and comfortable. “This is my fourth pair of purchasing these shoes. They are almost like ballet slippers they are so comfortable. They are also extremely durable. I am glad they are still on the market as I would miss not being able to find them. They last for ever and also look very good with any kind of outfit,” writes one.

6 And, These Valentino Rockstud-Inspired Sandals for $12.99

Valentino Rockstud sandals can easily cost you $1,299. However, the Walmart dupe version? Just $12.99. Get the Forever Young Victoria K Women’s Straps and Studs Sandals, available in a few color options. Shoppers maintain they are “very comfortable” and “true to size.”