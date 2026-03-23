Shop the 7 best Walmart Easter hidden gems, from viral topiaries to Pottery Barn dupes.

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It’s official: Walmart is winning Easter this year. The majority of the shopping influencers I follow are unanimous that Target’s Easter decor department pales in comparison to Walmart’s in 2026. From the viral topiaries and wreaths to giant plastic eggs, the superstore has so many crazy-good Easter finds that have been selling out every week. What are the best items to pick up ASAP, before they are gone, to get ready for the hoppiest holiday of the year? Here are the 7 best Walmart Easter finds shoppers call hidden gems.

1 So Many Pottery Barn and LoveShackFancy Dupes

Parks Party Planning was shocked by all the fantastic finds at her store. “Had to turn around for a cart… I don’t know if I’ve lived under a rock for having no idea the Walmart Easter collection is SO cute this year. A great surprise given the Target collection hasn’t really been doing it for me. So many cute Pottery Barn & Love Shack Fancy dupes 😱 They had so much good stuff I was floored,” she captioned a post.

2 Lots of Non-Candy Easter Basket Stuffers

Parks Party Planning found a ton of non-candy Easter basket items under $10. “All under $10 !! When I was at Walmart yesterday I accidentally stumbled upon the cutest Easter basket stuffers. I honestly think a lot of the stuff is even cuter than their Christmas stocking filler section they had. So many cute & mini things a for a bunch of different ages / gender and all under $10,” she wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Hydrangea Easter Stuff

Trendy Fave Finds shared their favorite items, including all the faux hydrangea items. “If you haven’t seen Walmarts designer on a Walmart budget Easter decor section, you’re really missing out!” they wrote.

4 Easter Outfits

Tierney Shorter shared about all the fabulous Easter outfit options. “You know my love for @walmart runs deeeeeppp. Their spring fashion has been NEXT LEVEL. I love all of the feminine colors and details. It was so fun putting them all together to make some fun mom-approved Easter outfits. I can’t wait to see which outfits you get!” she wrote.

5 The Viral Topiary

Boxwood and Spruce shared about a bunch of items, including the viral bunny topiary. “I’ve rounded up some of the cutest and most affordable finds for Easter! And I can tell you by the number it shows in People’s carts that these are going fast! Plus, Easter is early this year… Did you realize that? It falls at the beginning of April instead of the end like last year! And don’t forget the gorgeous outdoor, block print pillows… I can’t believe they’re under $15!” they wrote.

6 Giant Plastic Easter Eggs

Other influencers shared about their Easter baskets, using the giant clear plastic egg. “Wait, I am actually in love with how this turned out!” one wrote. “I am in love with this,” commented a follower. “This is too cute,” added another.

7 And, These Crazy Chicken Easter Baskets

Crafty Morning shared about these feathered and fun Easter baskets. “Ok apparently this is a rooster LOL Cute or hideous???” a shopper writes. “Haha I love them!” a shopper commented. “Would be perfect to go with a farmer Halloween costume!” another adds.