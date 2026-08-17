11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Pumpkin and Gourd Finds Under $2

These festive Dollar Tree finds add a seasonal touch to your home for less than $2.

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Getting your home into the pumpkin spice spirit has never been easier thanks to Dollar Tree. The discount retailer is stocked with all things pumpkin, including shaped candle holders and coffee mugs, hanging decor signs, and gourd plushies. Scratch your fall decorating itch with these festive pumpkin and gourd finds for less than $2.

1 Pumpkin Tealight Holder

The Pumpkin Tealight Holder ($1.50) looks like a mini trick-or-treating bag and adds a spooky glow to your Halloween tablescape. Shoppers rave about them in the comments, with many warning that they sold out quickly last year, so stock up now before they disappear again.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds to Buy Before They Sell Out.

2 Pumpkin Coffee Mug

Sip on your PSL in style with this Pumpkin Coffee Mug ($1.50). The ribbed design gives it a realistic gourd look, while the narrow spout helps keep your drinks from spilling over. It’s the perfect festive mug for cozy autumn mornings.

3 Sherpa Plush Pumpkins

The Sherpa Plush Pumpkins ($1.50 each) bring a soft, fuzzy texture to your mantles, bookshelves, and centerpieces without taking up too much space. Scoop them up in autumnal hues, including cream, orange, gray, sage green, burgundy, and beige.

4 Hanging Beaded Pumpkins

If wreaths and porch signs aren’t quite your style, consider one of these chic Hanging Beaded Pumpkins ($1.50 each) instead. The beaded detailing gives them an elevated flair, making them look far more expensive than they are and without feeling as cliché as other fall door decor.

5 Pumpkin Garden Stakes

Get your flower beds and planters fall-ready with these adorable Pumpkin Garden Stakes ($1.50 each). The iron stakes put up a sturdy fight against unpredictable weather, and they don’t leach any toxic chemicals into the soil.

6 Pumpkin Embossed Plate

Create the ultimate fall tablescape with a Pumpkin Embossed Plate ($1.50) at every place setting. Alternatively, you can use them as accent plates for serving snacks, appetizers, or desserts

7 Fall Dish Towels

Looking for an easy way to give your kitchen a seasonal refresh? Shoppers say you can’t beat the price of these Fall Dish Towels ($1.50), especially since they look similar to ones you’d find at big-box retailers for triple the price.

RELATED: 11 Best T.J. Maxx Fall Living Room and Blanket Finds Under $30.

8 Pumpkin Taper Candlestick Holders

Sensitive to fragrances? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the fall candle fun! Pair unscented taper candles with these Pumpkin Taper Candlestick Holders ($1.50 each), which come in orange, green, and white. They even have a caved-in collar to catch melting wax.

9 Pumpkin-Shaped Sweater Picks

These cozy Pumpkin-Shaped Sweater Picks ($1.50) can be tucked into floral arrangements, layered with faux stems, or popped into planters. They can also be used for fall crafts.

10 “Happy Halloween” Sign

Already plotting your Halloween costume? Get your front porch in the spooky spirit as well with this hanging “Happy Halloween” Sign ($1.50) that can be nailed to doors, fences, and porch posts.

11 Pumpkin Drinking Glasses

These Pumpkin Drinking Glasses come with fitted lids and reusable straws in your choice of green, orange, or white. They have an iridescent shimmer to them and are perfect for sipping apple cider slushies.