7 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds to Buy Before They Sell Out

Shop Dollar General’s new fall decor, from pumpkin accents to green gingham linens.

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Temperatures may still be in the triple digits, but fall finds are already flying off the shelves at Dollar General. The discount retailer has retired its pool inflatables and nautical-inspired decor for pumpkin-scented candles, green gingham linens, and cozy throw pillows. See which fall items at Dollar General are almost going, going, gone!

1 Pumpkin Coir Doormat

Seasonal doormats can sometimes feel like a lot with their bold colors and busy designs. For something more understated, this Pumpkin Coir Doormat ($10) fits the bill. Its natural woven texture takes center stage, while subtle pumpkin engravings and scalloped edges add a touch of charm.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Fall Finds Under $10.

2 Pumpkin Pie-Scented Candle

It’s that time of year! As you build your fall candle collection, don’t overlook D.G.’s budget-friendly options, like this Pumpkin Pie-Scented Candle, which costs just $5. It has spiced hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove and even comes in a pumpkin-shaped frosted glass that you can repurpose next year.

3 Green Gingham Table Linens

After covering fall decor trends for more than five years, I know a rising trend when I see one—and dark green is poised to have a major moment this autumn. Embrace the look in your dining area with a Green Gingham Round Placemat ($3) and Reversible Green Table Runner ($10). The runner features matching green gingham on one side and a harvest-inspired print on the other, so you can easily switch up the look.

4 Scalloped Pumpkin Throw Pillow

Add a bold pop of color to your living room setup with this Scalloped Pumpkin Throw Pillow ($10) in orange gingham with dark green piping. The textured pumpkin applique isn’t overly cliche like other decorative pillows can be, and the plush filling makes a supportive rest for cozy movie marathons.

5 Pumpkin Soup Bowl

What screams fall more than enjoying pumpkin bisque or butternut squash soup out of a Pumpkin Soup Bowl?! The generously sized bowl has handles for carrying and a fitted lid to keep contents warm (or to hold a side of warm bread!) It’s giving major Le Creuset vibes despite its $5 price tag.

6 Wooden Cake Stand

Display homemade pastries, desserts, and more on this sleek Wooden Cake Stand ($8), featuring a scalloped trim and classic pedestal base. When you’re not serving baked goods, use it to hold fresh produce or showcase your favorite cookbooks.

7 Gourd Salt & Pepper Shaker Set

Look how adorable this Gourd Salt & Pepper Shaker Set ($3) is! They’re the perfect finishing touch to your fall tablescape and make a seasonal accent on your kitchen countertops.