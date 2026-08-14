7 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds to Buy Before They Sell Out
Temperatures may still be in the triple digits, but fall finds are already flying off the shelves at Dollar General. The discount retailer has retired its pool inflatables and nautical-inspired decor for pumpkin-scented candles, green gingham linens, and cozy throw pillows. See which fall items at Dollar General are almost going, going, gone!
1
Pumpkin Coir Doormat
Seasonal doormats can sometimes feel like a lot with their bold colors and busy designs. For something more understated, this Pumpkin Coir Doormat ($10) fits the bill. Its natural woven texture takes center stage, while subtle pumpkin engravings and scalloped edges add a touch of charm.
RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Fall Finds Under $10.
2
Pumpkin Pie-Scented Candle
It’s that time of year! As you build your fall candle collection, don’t overlook D.G.’s budget-friendly options, like this Pumpkin Pie-Scented Candle, which costs just $5. It has spiced hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove and even comes in a pumpkin-shaped frosted glass that you can repurpose next year.
3
Green Gingham Table Linens
After covering fall decor trends for more than five years, I know a rising trend when I see one—and dark green is poised to have a major moment this autumn. Embrace the look in your dining area with a Green Gingham Round Placemat ($3) and Reversible Green Table Runner ($10). The runner features matching green gingham on one side and a harvest-inspired print on the other, so you can easily switch up the look.
4
Scalloped Pumpkin Throw Pillow
Add a bold pop of color to your living room setup with this Scalloped Pumpkin Throw Pillow ($10) in orange gingham with dark green piping. The textured pumpkin applique isn’t overly cliche like other decorative pillows can be, and the plush filling makes a supportive rest for cozy movie marathons.
5
Pumpkin Soup Bowl
What screams fall more than enjoying pumpkin bisque or butternut squash soup out of a Pumpkin Soup Bowl?! The generously sized bowl has handles for carrying and a fitted lid to keep contents warm (or to hold a side of warm bread!) It’s giving major Le Creuset vibes despite its $5 price tag.
6
Wooden Cake Stand
Display homemade pastries, desserts, and more on this sleek Wooden Cake Stand ($8), featuring a scalloped trim and classic pedestal base. When you’re not serving baked goods, use it to hold fresh produce or showcase your favorite cookbooks.
7
Gourd Salt & Pepper Shaker Set
Look how adorable this Gourd Salt & Pepper Shaker Set ($3) is! They’re the perfect finishing touch to your fall tablescape and make a seasonal accent on your kitchen countertops.