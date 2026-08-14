11 Best New Harbor Freight Automotive Finds Under $20

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As a top contender in the tool department, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Harbor Freight has plenty to offer in the auto department. And based on many of the responses we’ve seen from shoppers on the store’s website, it’s clear there are plenty of fantastic bargains to be found that can help with your own home mechanical work. This week, we’re stocking up on products that make it easy to keep our rides looking clean, emergency items, essential accessories, and so much more. So, grab the keys, start the ignition, and come check out the best new Harbor Freight automotive finds you can get for under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Storage Finds Under $20.

1 Pittsburgh Multipurpose Funnel Set, 3-Piece

It can be surprising how much routine maintenance you can accomplish in your own garage. But if you’re looking to make things even easier, it’ll help to have a Pittsburgh Multipurpose Funnel Set ($5.69) on hand to get the job done. Harbor Freight customers say these are good for many applications, but that they can be super helpful when working under the hood (especially with the taller, thinner blue piece, evidently).

2 Haul-Master Ratcheting Tie-Down

Using your car to transport items is never as easy as a “pack and go” situation. This Haul-Master Ratcheting Tie-Down ($11.99) is ideal for securing any payload in your flatbed, from dirt bikes and ATVs to lumber and other materials. The best part? It’s currently on sale for members of Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program!

“These tie downs work great [and] they hold everything down on my trailer,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Giving me comfort that when I get to where I’m going, everything will still be there.”

3 Emergency Triangle LED Work Light

This Emergency Triangle LED Work Light ($3.99) is the kind of product you hope you’ll never have to use, but will always make you feel better to have stashed in your trunk. It provides 56 lumens of bright white light and is easy to hang, thanks to the attached hooks and magnets.

4 Grant’s XXL Ultimate Microfiber Drying Towel

It pays to be a little picky when shopping for car care items. But if you ask regular Harbor Freight customers, they’d gladly point you towards this Grant’s XXL Ultimate Microfiber Drying Towel ($10.99) for your post-wash finishing tool. This six-square-foot piece provides plenty of material to wick away any remaining moisture on your ride.

One shopper (who admits they are a little overboard when it comes to taking care of their vehicle) says they especially appreciate this product. “This towel is large, super-soft, super-absorbent, and costs half or even 1/3 of what similar drying towels cost,” they write in their review.

Others are just as emphatic, calling it “the best drying towel for the price” and “excellent quality.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Fall Yard Tool Finds Under $25.

5 Pittsburgh 16 qt. Oil Container with Drain Pan

Doing your own routine maintenance on your vehicle can be yet another way to save some serious money. So the next time you hit that 5,000-mile mark, you’ll want to have this Pittsburgh 16 qt. Oil Container with Drain Pan ($19.99) on hand. This unit is designed to help minimize the messes that come with traditional open pans, with many home mechanics calling this “the best I’ve ever used.” Others appreciate how it doesn’t leak like other brands, too!

6 Pittsburgh Portable Tire Inflator

No one likes getting caught out on the road with a flat or underinflated tired! This Pittsburgh Portable Tire Inflator ($11.99) can be a true day saver: It’s powerful enough to fill a car or SUV tire from 0 to 35 PSI in six minutes or less, but still small enough to fit in a trunk and be portable. And it just so happens that Inside Track members get a discounted price on this item at the moment, too!

Customers in the review section call it a “great emergency air pump, adding that “the price is amazing,” even when it isn’t on sale.

7 Midwest Can Small Gas Can

Whether you’re topping up power tools or need to run some fuel back for your ATVs, it can pay to have a Midwest Can Small Gas Can ($14.99) on hand. Yet another one of the items that are currently on sale for Inside Track members, it’s one of the safest ways to transport fuel.

Customers in the reviews say the item is “high quality” and seems “strong and durable” when using it.

“The price is much better than anything I could have found locally,” writes one. “I like the valve on the spout; no fuel comes out until the spout is well inserted. With the price of gas, I don’t want to lose a single drop!”

8 Meguiar’s Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner

Not surprisingly, the type of product you pick to clean your car can have huge impacts on the final result. And with a 4.9-star average rating (including nearly 300 5-star reviews), we’re hard-pressed to think of an item in the auto category at Harbor Freight that customers vouch for more than Meguiar’s Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner ($13.99).

“Recognized for quality products, this car wash shampoo is a prime example of a very good value for a very good shampoo,” writes one. “I’ve used this product for many years and won’t use anything else. The finish on my vehicles after using it leaves the surface spotless while conditioning it. This item is reasonably priced and long-lasting.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workbench and Tool Storage Finds Under $15.

9 HFT 2-in-1 Squeegee with Telescoping Handle

We all dip into that communal windshield washer to kill time while filling up at the gas station. But when you have a HFT 2-in-1 Squeegee with Telescoping Handle ($5.99) of your own, you won’t be running all of that dirty fluid all over your vehicle when you use it. We also love the extension feature that makes it easy to hit every square inch on even the biggest vehicles!

10 Toolbox Big Grip Bucket Blue Shop Towels

As we all know, getting work done in the garage can be a messy affair, even when you’re being careful! These Toolbox Big Grip Bucket Blue Shop Towels ($16.99) are a must-have, even if you’re not changing your own oil or getting under the hood.

Customers are thrilled with the product, saying “they hold up better than most paper towels we have used” but are “still soft enough to wipe your nose as well!” Many others also appreciate the included mount that makes accessing them even easier.

11 Bauer 6 in. Compact Orbital Polisher/Buffer

For some people, it’s all about TLC: Totally Loving (your) Car. This Bauer 6 in. Compact Orbital Polisher/Buffer ($19.99) is a must-have for anyone who wants their ride to have that sparkling shine, with 25 percent faster material removal than its predecessor model.

The best part is that customers appear to love this as much as their precious cars. “Great product at a bargain price,” writes one. “I don’t know if I could be happier with this buy.”