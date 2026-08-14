Shop 11 Costco mid-August finds, including giant plush bears, Hunter rain boots, and Yankee candles.

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Can you believe we are already halfway through August? My social media feeds are filling up with back-to-school photos, which blows my mind. If you aren’t sure who to shop for this month, Costco is filled with so many fantastic finds. From Halloween pajamas and Christmas decorations to travel items, pet essentials, and toys, there is a little bit of everything. What should you buy ASAP, before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds hitting shelves in mid-August.

1 Halloween Dog Toys

Costco Buzz shared about Halloween dog toys. “New Halloween find for your dogs at Costco! Spotted these THINK! DOG Microfiber Halloween Dog Toys for just $9.99! They’re seriously so cute — made with extra layers of material for added durability, plus rope & squeakers in each toy! My Frenchie is a TOUGH chewer 😂 and so far he’s only managed to take the ears off one of them… the rest is still surviving! Would your dog destroy these in 5 minutes or actually let them survive?” they captioned the post.

2 Giant Plush Bears

Costco Buys shared about the giant stuffed bear. “This 93″ plush bear at Costco is absolutely massive! Standing nearly 8 feet tall, this bear is soft, cuddly, and impossible to miss on the shelf! Share with someone who absolutely doesn’t need this (but would want it),” they wrote about the $199.99 item.

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3 Little People Super Mario Sets

Costco Buys shared about Little People bundles. “Costco has a Little People Nintendo Bundle and little Mario fans are going to lose it! You get 7 play pieces total including 6 Super Mario figures like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Yoshi, and Toad, plus a playset that plays real Super Mario sounds!” they wrote about the $56.99 item.

4 A “Holiday Bear” Decoration

Costco Buys shared about a fun Halloween-to-Christmas decoration. “This 2-in-1 Holiday Bear at Costco is the CUTEST decor piece that goes from Halloween to Christmas! Measuring 23.6″, this bear comes dressed in a removable ghost costume with a spider web design, and underneath is a Santa bear holding a gift with a 5 LED light string,” shared about the $69.99 item.

5 A “Favorite Travel Find”

Costco Buys shared a new piece of luggage. “I spotted this NEW SWISSGEAR Carry-On Softside Spinner at Costco and I’m PUMPED…this is exactly what my travel bag lineup was missing! 🛞 The spinner wheels glide smooth in every direction, and the softside build is lightweight without ever feeling flimsy or cheap. It expands right when I need extra packing space, so whether it’s a quick weekend trip or I’m bringing home way more than I planned, it keeps up!” they wrote.

6 Stacking Storage Bins

Costco Journeys shared some new storage essentials. “Keep your space organized with Costco’s side-entry stacking bins! Featuring easy-access side openings, durable construction, and a stackable design, these bins make storing seasonal décor, tools, toys, and more simple and clutter-free,” they wrote.

7 Halloween Pajamas

Women’s Halloween pajamas are another new arrival. “Get cozy for spooky season with the Jaclyn 3-Piece Halloween Pajama Set! Featuring a soft Henley top, matching shorts, and lounge pants, this lightweight set includes festive Halloween prints, pockets, and a comfy elastic waistband for all-day lounging and movie nights,” Costco Journeys shared.

8 Huge Yankee Candles

Stock up on new candles! “The Costco-exclusive 60 oz Yankee Candle is a giant 3-wick candle with up to 150 hours of burn time and comes in scents like Warm Luxe Cashmere and Sage & Citrus. It contains more than twice the wax of a standard large Yankee Candle jar and is made in the USA,” Costco Journeys shared.

9 Adorable Dog Toys

There are lots of fun new dog toys. “I couldn’t leave the Costco pet aisle without showing you these! These jumbo Highland Cow dog toys are so cute, super plush, and only $13.79. Definitely one of my favorite pet finds lately!” Costco New Deals shared.

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10 Gorgeous Swivel Chairs

Costco New Deals shared about a new furniture must-buy. “Costco has so many great home finds, and these Henredon Wynn Fabric Swivel Chairs are definitely one of my favorites! 🤍 I added them to my living room and they completely elevated the space. I love the modern barrel design with the beautiful wood arm detail, the smooth 360° swivel, and how comfortable they are thanks to the pocket coil seat with spring suspension. They’re one of those pieces that are both beautiful and functional,” they wrote.

11 And, Hunter Rain Boots and Bags

And, make sure to pick up Hunter rain boots and bags. ‘This might be one of my favorite Hunter finds at Costco! New insulated short Hunter boots are here in two colors for $99.99, and the matching crossbody bags are just $24.99. Now I need to know… are you team boots, team bag, or the whole matching set?” Costco New Deals shared.