Shop 7 new Aldi clothing finds under $20, including Serra scuba sets, hybrid dresses, and power bras.

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If you are looking to update your wardrobe this month, get on over to Aldi. This week, the store is getting in so many clothing essentials for the entire family. And the best thing is, most items are under $20. From athleisure dupes to gorgeous and versatile dresses, there are lots of items you are going to want to throw in your cart. But time is of the essence. The majority of new clothing arrivals at Aldi sell out almost as quickly as they hit the shelves. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Aldi clothing finds under $20.

1 A Great “Scuba” Athleisure Set

Aldi is famous for duping popular athleisure brands, including Lululemon and Athleta. This week, you can get separates from the scuba collection, featuring various pieces in a sporty fabric at significantly lower prices than designer prices. For $14.99, you can grab the Serra Blue Scuba Pants, which match the Serra Blue Scuba Top, just $12.99. Separates also come in black.

2 Compression Socks

If you ask anyone who regularly shops at Aldi about must-buys in the apparel section, they will include socks on that short list. Aldi socks are high quality and super cheap for what you get. This week, there are lots of new sock arrivals, including the Crane Compression Socks in a few colors and sizes, each just $4.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 A Chic, Versatile Sleeveless Dress

When your friends and family ask where you got your chic, figure-flattering dress, they will be shocked when you tell them it is from Aldi. I recommend getting the Serra Hybrid Dress in every color it comes in, including black, navy, and white. You aren’t going to find a better dress for $14.99, with a tight, fitted top and flared, pleated skirt.

4 It Also Comes in a Short-Sleeved Version

If you refuse to wear a sleeveless dress, the figure-flattering frock also comes in a short-sleeved version. The sleeved Serra Hybrid Dress comes in a variety of sizes and fits as shown above.

5 Lots of Pajama Sets

Aldi pajamas are another repeat customer buy, as they are always on-trend, comfortable, and affordable. This month, there are new patterns dropping of the Serra Ls 3pcs Pajamas for $12.99. Each set comes with a top, a pair of sleep shorts, and a pair of pants.

6 Power Bras

Why spend tons of money on sports bras when you can get them at Aldi for a fraction of the price? Choose from various sizes and colors of the Crane Ls Power Bra, just $9.99 each.

7 And, an Adorable Scuba Dress

I am obsessed with the Serra Scuba Dress, which also comes in a few color options. The fabric is super stretchy and comfortable, while the style is figure-flattering. I particularly love this red color. Get it for $14.99. Shop these clothing items and more at your local Aldi store this week.