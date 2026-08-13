7 Best New Aldi Fall Finds to Buy Before They Sell Out

Shop Aldi’s latest fall finds, from cozy blankets to seasonal kitchen and home decor.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi has plenty of affordable finds to make your home feel cozier this fall, whether you’re cooking up seasonal recipes or settling in for a movie night. Must-have picks include a convenient couch caddy, dupe Stanley tumblers, cozy blankets, and cute decor. Items are only in stock for a limited time so grab them now before other shoppers beat you to it!

1 Cookbook Stand

A recipe book holder might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of fall, but this Cookbook Stand ($10) is going to be your new best friend this season. It keeps recipes propped open and easy to read while keeping them safely out of the way as you cook. Plus, its durable acacia wood construction can stand up to everyday messes and spills.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Fall Kitchen Finds Under $20.

2 Couch Caddy

Don’t have space for a side table? This Couch Caddy ($15) gives you a convenient spot to keep your phone, TV remote, and drink (peep the insulated cup holder!) within easy reach. Tuck it between your pillows or into an armrest, or use the lower section to hold a snack plate.

3 LED Paper Haunted House

If you’re getting a head start on Halloween decorations, consider picking up this LED Paper Haunted House ($10). The “Dead & Breakfast” theme features a glitter hotel run by two skeletons and their spooky black cat.

4 Fall 40-oz. Tumbler

No, you don’t need another Owala or Stanley tumbler—however, this Fall 40-oz. Tumbler ($10) is within a reasonable price range and its fall-inspired print is too cute to pass up. It has an extra-wide handle for a more comfortable grip, a straw lid, and a pedestal base that’s compatible with most cup holders.

5 Cozy Throw Blanket

It’s too hot and humid to think of warm, fuzzy blankets. But cooler weather is on the horizon and this Cozy Throw Blanket ($5) is the perfect weight and size for transitional weather. And you can toss it in the wash for simple upkeep.

6 Spiral Notebook Planner

Keep tabs on appointments, bill payments, social commitments, travel plans, kids’ schedules, birthdays, and more in this versatile Spiral Notebook Planner ($9). It’s designed with color-coded stickers and tabs and both monthly and daily layouts.

7 Frankenstein Candle Match Holder

To go with your fall candle collection, this Frankenstein Candle Match Holder bridges the gap between autumnal and Halloween decor. Come next year, you can either refill it with new matches or repurpose it as a stylish holder for office supplies or makeup.