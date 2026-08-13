11 Best New Harbor Freight Tool Finds Under $10

You can stock your toolbox with essentials for way less, thanks to these prices.

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All summer long, we’ve been able to rely on Harbor Freight to bulk out our workshop with all of the tools we need to get things done around the house. But if you ask us, the best part is that the retailer has so many tools in the bargain range that it sets them apart from any other competition. This week, you can pick up plenty of essentials that will barely blip on your budget’s radar. Ready to get to work? Here are the best new Harbor Freight tool finds you can get for under $10.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Flying Off Shelves This August.

1 Pittsburgh 10 in. Steel Adjustable Wrench

There are no two ways about it: This Pittsburgh 10 in. Steel Adjustable Wrench ($4.99) is as fundamental to your toolbox as a hammer, screwdriver, and pair of pliers. And whether you’re replacing a lost piece or starting fresh with new tools, Harbor Freight customers in the review section vouch that this is a phenomenal value.

“This wrench does was it should do and comes with a lifetime warranty all for less that $10!” writes one. “I would recommend to anyone.”

2 Pittsburgh 12 in. Bolt Cutters

Need to do some heavy-duty snipping? These Pittsburgh 12 in. Bolt Cutters ($9.99) can come in handy whenever you’re looking to cut up chains, rods, and (of course) bolts, designed with an easy grip that takes pressure off of your hands.

“This little pair of bolt cutters is almost suspiciously good,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Compact enough to disappear into a backpack or glove compartment, yet strong enough to make quick, quiet work of anything that probably thought it was secure. The grip feels confident, the jaws line up with surgical precision, and there’s a satisfying finality to the cut.”

3 Windsor Design Wood Chisel Set, 6-Piece

Whether you’re just getting into woodworking or just need to get a quick job done, it’s hard to overstate the value of this Windsor Design Wood Chisel Set ($7.99). Harbor Freight shoppers call them “sharp and durable” and say the “edges are easy to maintain.”

“These are an excellent size set for any woodworker or DIYer,” writes one. “They are nicely built, sharp out of the package, and sized just right for the home shop. Overall, I would recommend this set.”

4 Warrior Cordless Screwdriver Kit

Whether you’re sending a grad off to their first apartment or helping someone get the hang of DIY, there’s no denying that this Warrior Cordless Screwdriver Kit ($9.99) is an ideal starter tool. Thanks to the added power, it can make even the simplest tasks so much easier—and customers agree, especially at this price.

“For a long time, I considered an electric screwdriver an unneeded luxury. Wow, was I wrong!” writes one shopper. “For the price of a couple of cups of coffee, it’s crazy not to have this incredibly handy helper! I had an upcoming project with a lot of screws to remove and replace, so I bought this tool. Best decision ever!! Job went much, much faster, screws easier to seat, torque perfect.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Fall Yard Tool Finds Under $25.

5 Pittsburgh Precision Screwdriver Set with Molded Handles, 6-Piece

Working on more intricate items requires the appropriately intricate tools. This Precision Screwdriver Set with Molded Handles ($3.99) makes that minute tinkering so much easier, with half a dozen different pieces to help you get that small job done.

6 Pittsburgh 6 in. Diagonal Cutters

You’ll quickly learn as your home projects progress that having just one type of each tool is rarely sufficient. These Pittsburgh 6 in. Diagonal Cutters ($3.99) are designed for clipping wires, cables, and thin rods at an angle, making them a must-have in your toolbox or workshop.

“Amazing that I used to use old metal-handled cutters, when a product of this quality has been available for many years,” gushes one happy customer. “Rubber grips, spring-loaded: two features that save the hand for long-term use! They save time and energy. Highly recommend!”

7 Central Machinery 4 in. Drill Press Vise

Sometimes when you’re thinking about how to best build out your workspace, you just have to get a grip! Fortunately, this Central Machinery 4 in. Drill Press Vise ($14.99) can help you do just that, designed to be fastened right to your table for total support and control. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s currently on sale for members of Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program!

“No more trying to juggle a rounded work piece. Holds everything in a firm, reliable grip,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Good piece for good price!”

8 Warrior Light Duty Rotary Tool Kit

Speaking of DIY projects and hands-on jobs, this Warrior Light Duty Rotary Tool Kit ($9.99) is too well-priced not to be in your arsenal. It provides everything you need for sanding, polishing, grinding, sharpening, cutting, and drilling, working at up to 16,000 RPMs.

“I couldn’t recommend this enough to anyone and everyone,” writes one happy customer. “Super easy to use. Can do a ton of things with it. I’ve sharpened knives, polished trinkets, and etched some glass. Totally worth picking up and giving everything a try.”

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week.

9 Pittsburgh 6-in-1 Screwdriver/Nut Driver

Sure, there are intricate screwdriver sets out there that can take up an entire drawer of your tool chest with different bits. But this Pittsburgh 6-in-1 Screwdriver/Nut Driver ($2.99) is remarkably capable for how compact it is, complete with a pair each of Phillips bits, slotted bits, and nut drivers.

Customers in the review section say it’s “the best around-the-house tool” and “just plain handy,” especially at the price.

“I put one in everyone’s toolbox,” writes one. “Works great on appliances, but I use them everywhere.”

10 Pittsburgh 16 oz. Fiberglass Rip Hammer

Of course, hammers are used to fasten things together. But with this Pittsburgh 16 oz. Fiberglass Rip Hammer ($6.99), you’ll also be able to do more demolition work, thanks to its design that makes it super easy to remove nails, too.

The toolbox essential has also racked up a 4.8-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website, with most reviewers writing “great hammer” right in the subject line of their posts.

“Well built, well balanced, [and] worth the money,” gushes one.

11 Pittsburgh 3-in-1 Multipurpose Stripper, Crimper, and Cutter

The same rule applies to workshops as the kitchen: Always prioritize tools that can be used for more than one thing! Of course, this is exactly what the Pittsburgh 3-in-1 Multipurpose Stripper, Crimper, and Cutter ($6.99) was designed for, able to help complete those simple wiring and electrical jobs on your plate.

Customers in the reviews say this item is “better than crimpers at twice the price,” with others pointing out the superior design, too.