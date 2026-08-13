Enjoy festive salt and pepper sets to cozy cardinal throw blankets.

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I can’t believe it, but Cracker Barrel is already getting in Christmas 2026 merchandise! The Old Country Store isn’t wasting any time spreading holiday cheer with shoppers, introducing a few new collections with festive finds you won’t want to miss. While there are definitely lots of big-ticket items worth splurging on, like blow molds and glitter globes, there are also some great items that are priced under $25. What should you buy from the new collection? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel Christmas finds under $25.

1 Christmas Duck Art

Cracker Barrel rarely disappoints with its affordable art collection. This Duck Reading Book Wall Frame is exclusive to the store and costs just $24.99. “Stunning,” writes a shopper. “Love this motif. So cute. Beautiful print. Nice size. Lovely frame. Vibrant coloring.”

2 All the Mini Salt and Pepper Shakers

Cracker Barrel’s salt and pepper minis are one of the store’s trademark collectible items, and certainly the most affordable at $1.49 each. Some of the new holiday-themed designs include the Nutcracker Mini Pepper Shaker and the Mini Gold Bow Pepper Shaker. They make great gifts and stocking stuffers.

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3 And, Salt and Pepper Sets

Cracker Barrel’s salt and pepper sets are also wildly popular seasonal items. There are a handful of new holiday-themed sets arriving, including this Christmas Mixing Bowls Salt and Pepper Set. It is just $9.99.

4 Holiday Pillow Shams

Insider trick: You don’t have to spend a fortune on an entire bedding set to get the holiday spirit into your bedroom. I just keep my regular white sheets on the bed, add a red throw blanket, and some new shams, like these Cardinal Pieced Standard Shams. They are just $19.99 each.

5 A Religious Scroll

Another holiday wall art option that won’t cost a fortune? This Jesus Is The Reason Wall Hanging for $9.99. I love that it is wood, twine, and jute, and has a homemade look and feel.

6 Holiday Throw Blankets

Cracker Barrel’s throw blankets are another shopper favorite. They are ultra-soft and cozy and don’t cost a lot. This Cardinal Throw is the latest design, part of the cardinal collection. It features red and green colors and a cardinal and wreath pattern. Get it for $24.99.

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7 A Ceramic Candle Holder

Another gorgeous holiday item is the Ceramic Candle Holder. The ceramic part of it features a red cardinal pattern. You place a candle in, and then a clear glass cover goes over it. Get the item for $19.99.

8 Cardinal Art

Yes, there are more holiday wall art options. The Cardinal Framed Sign has a picture of a cardinal and reads: “Angels are near when cardinals appear.” It is so adorable for $9.99.

9 A Merry Christmas Garland

You can never have enough holiday garlands. This Merry Christmas Wall Banner is ultra festive and will look great hung over your fireplace. It spells out Merry Christmas in red letters. Get the exclusive item for $24.99.

10 Hanging Metal Bells

The Metal Bells with Bow Hanging features three metal bells topped with a giant red bow on top. It is perfect for doors, but can also be hung on walls or from entryways. Get it for $19.99.

11 Stacked Books

I love this Stacked Books Decor, a wood item that features a charming trio of books tied together with a festive ribbon and finished with a small Christmas tree branch for seasonal flair. It is perfect for shelves, mantles, or tabletops and costs just $19.99.