Shop 11 budget-friendly fall HomeGoods living room finds under $30, from throw pillows to chic lamps.

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If you haven’t made a trip to your local HomeGoods recently, I highly suggest you go there. My store is filled with so many fantastic fall finds, including Halloween decorations, fall-themed throw pillows and blankets, and of course, candles. Looking for a few inexpensive items to get your living room jazzed up for the upcoming season? HomeGoods has tons of those too. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods fall coffee table and living room finds under $30.

1 A LoveShackFancy Looking Backrest Pillow

Lounge in your living room comfortably. I just saw a LoveShackFancy x Pottery Barn backrest pillow selling online for $80. This Laura Ashley alternative looks almost identical, with a strikingly similar blue floral print. The main difference is the price. This one is just $29.99.

2 Ceramic Pumpkins That Are Elevated

I love that HomeGoods always has elevated seasonal decor, including grandmillenial aesthetic products. If you want to decorate your living for fall and Halloween, but can’t tolerate orange and black, pick up these blue-and-white pumpkins at your store.

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3 Silver Whales

The HomeGoods clearance section currently has tons of fabulous items, especially coastal decorations, which never go out of style. This set of two whales had some weight to it, making them look and feel expensive. But the price for both was just $12.

4 Pretty Frames

Framed photos always infuse personality into a space. These seashell frames are another coastal find at the store. There was a smaller silver one for $6.99 from Nicole Miller Home and also this pink one that was a little bigger, just $7.99.

5 Rechargeable Lamps

HomeGoods has one of the best lamp and lighting selections of any store. If you want to add a lamp in your living room, but don’t want to deal with cords or electrical outlets, grab this Lillian August cordless rechargeable LED lamp. It is screaming Serena & Lily to me for under $25.

6 This Jonathan Adler Looking Alpaca

If you love the Jonathan Adler look but can’t afford the designer’s pieces, head to HomeGoods. I love these white ceramic Alpaca decorations that are styled so similarly to his Trojan horse pieces without designer price tags. Each was just $16.99.

7 So Many Strands of Beads

I love strands of beads. HomeGoods always has so many options, ranging from wood beads to glass and other materials. They are really versatile in terms of how you can style them. They are great for coffee table trays.

8 A Little Marble Clock

This decorative marble clock is the perfect accent for your living room. It gives off such an expensive feel, but the price is surprisingly low for a marble item. Get it for $24.99.

9 Fragrance Diffusers

HomeGoods has a lot of options for fragrance diffusers, and they are always priced a lot lower than stores like Pottery Barn. These little reeds, which soak up a fragrance, can elevate the smell in your living room fast.

10 New Throw Pillows

There are tons of new throw pillows at HomeGoods this month. Choose from general fall-themed patterns and colors, or Halloween designs. This ghost print from Sweet Street is filled with down alternative and is just $19.99.

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11 A Leather Woven Tray

A leather woven tray is always a great centerpiece for a coffee table. You can curate your own decorative piece, filling it with seasonal beads, coffee table books, and random decorations. This one is $19.99. Shop all of these items and more at your local HomeGoods. Remember, inventory varies by store, so yours might not have these exact products.