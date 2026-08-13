Find Halloween throw blankets and Pottery Barn-inspired kids' armchairs.

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Attention Aldi shoppers! The grocery store is dropping tons of new non-food or beverage-related products this week, and you are going to want to shop them fast. Tons of new clothing items, home decor, Halloween items, and kitchen organizing essentials are just a few of the things you will find in the new arrivals section. That is the good news. The bad? They will likely sell out super fast. What should you shop for to get the best items before they are gone? Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds hitting shelves in Mid-August.

1 Lots of Halloween Throw Blankets

Every season, Aldi drops a new selection of $4.99 throw blankets, and shoppers snap them up super fast. They are cozy, warm, and ultra-adorable. They are great for tossing on a sofa or bed and make great affordable gifts. The Kirkton House Black Cats and Bows Pastel Halloween Throw is one of the many new designs you can get starting this week.

2 Seasonal Drink Tumblers

Every season, Aldi also drops new tumblers that shoppers compare to Owala and Stanley for a fraction of the price. This week, there are new ones, including the Adventuridge Celestial Thirst Crusher Tumbler, a 40-ounce tumbler for $9.99.

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3 Adorable Match Holders

I am obsessed with all the Kirkton House Halloween Matches Holders. The little ceramic jars are filled with matches and come in a variety of shapes, including Ghost Orange Pumpkin, Frankenstein, Black Cat, Haunted House, or Pink Ghost, and are selling for $.599.

4 Scuba Outfits

Aldi loves duping popular athleisure brands like Lululemon and Athleta. The new scuba collection comes with various pieces in the sport-like fabric that are significantly less than designer prices. For $14.99, you can grab the Serra Blue Scuba Pants, while the Serra Blue Scuba Top is just $12.99. Separates also come in black.

5 New Rugs and Runners

Aldi is known for some of the cheapest chic rugs and runners at unbelievably low prices. They are getting a shipment of new runners in a few different patterns. The Kirkton House Black Berber Stripe Utility Runner – 2′ X 6′ is one of the many you can pick up at your local store for $9.99.

6 Flexible Baskets

Aldi shoppers understand that when the store drops organizing essentials, you should run, not walk, to get them because they sell out fast. The Easy Home Cream Flexible Basket is just $3.99, comes in a few color options, and can be used in so many ways.

7 Wood and Wire Pantry Baskets

If you want to get your kitchen organized, this is the week to make an Aldi run. I spotted a bunch of pantry and fridge organizing essentials, including the Kirkton House Large Natural Wood Premium Pantry Basket for $6.99.

8 A Bamboo Lid Organizer

Get all your pot and pan lids organized with one of the new drawer organization items. The Kirkton House Extendable Bamboo Lid Organizer is just $7.99 and can be easily adjusted to fit a variety of pot lid sizes.

9 Electric Toothbrushes for Under $5

Electric toothbrushes don’t have to cost a lot of money. The Dentiguard Power Toothbrush with Refills comes in a variety of colors, each just $4.99. It is a good option for a travel toothbrush or for anyone who can’t afford a Sonicare or other name brands.

10 Journal and Planner Sets

Aldi has lots of school and office supplies, including new journal sets. One of the options, for just $8.99, is this Pembrook Pink Stripe Planner. It’s a great way to get organized for the upcoming year, complete with various color-coded tabs and stickers.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, the Pottery Barn Dupe Chair

The Pottery Barn Everywhere Chair is a classic, but it’s also prohibitively expensive for a lot of people. Luckily, Aldi has a great dupe that they drop every few months: the Sohl Navy Kids Arm Chair. It is just $39.99, a fraction of the PB version, and comes in various color options.