Shop 11 new HomeGoods finds hitting shelves in mid-July, from Nest candles to William Morris benches.

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If you haven’t been to HomeGoods this week, I encourage you to hit your local store. Over the weekend, I visited mine and can confirm that there are so many great items. From summer clearance deals that can’t be beat to fresh-off-the-cart fall new arrivals, I literally wanted to throw everything into my shopping cart. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods finds hitting shelves in mid-July.

1 The Nicest Neiman Marcus Antelope Print Pillow

I am super picky about throw pillows. You can get cheap options at HomeGoods, but if you are willing to spend a little more, you can get more bougie ones that look custom-made. This Neiman Marcus antelope print pillow has down filling and a removable cover. I only found one, but it came home with me for just $39.99.

2 DKNY Bathroom Sets

There were tons of great bathroom items, including sets that will help new college goers get set up in style. This DKNY 3-piece bathroom set has a clean, West Elm look, but costs just $24.99.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 A Gorgeous Candle Lantern

This stunning gold candle lantern looks straight out of Restoration Hardware. It was so well-made and heavy, I couldn’t believe the price was just $49.99.

4 Beautiful Espresso Shot Cups

There were also many great finds in the kitchen department, including artisan-looking dishes and espresso cup sets, such as this Melo Belize set. It comes with four little cups and will seriously elevate your espresso bar game for just $9.99.

5 Inexpensive Artwork

There were also lots of great pieces of art for freakishly low prices. I found some attractive framed equestrian paintings for under $20, like this horse print framed in gold for just $16.99.

6 Nest Candles

Finding a Nest candle at HomeGoods is considered a major score. I found a few on the new arrivals cart, before they found their way to the candle aisle. Nest usually sells out the second it hits the shelf. This one is from the “wellness” line with a Wild Mint & Eucalyptus scent and costs $24.99. The same candle is selling for $50 at other stores.

7 Neutral Decorative Items

During the summer, the random decor aisles were filled with all-white items and lots of coastal pieces. It’s getting a lot more earthy, but still neutral, now that fall is coming. There were so many great pieces for under $20.

8 So Many Lamps on Clearance

I noticed a lot of lamps in the clearance section for unbelievably low prices. I had to share this adorable Rachel Zoe Pomeranian table lamp, which, honestly, is a look-alike for my best friend’s dog.

9 RH Looking Side Tables

There were tons of great cocktail tables. This one looks strikingly similar to a Restoration Hardware table in my home, but it’s a fraction of the price. Get it for $99.99.

10 LED Coastal Collection Candles

There were still many coastal aesthetic products, as the cool, comforting style will always be on trend. These Coastal Collection LED candles were wrapped in twine with anchors and are super adorable.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 A William Morris Bench

I am obsessed with everything from the William Morris line, especially the “Strawberry Thief” motif. This bench is covered in the brand’s trademark pattern and looks so upscale for just $199.99. Get these items and more at HomeGoods this week.