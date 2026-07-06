Shop 11 new HomeGoods decor finds under $20, from chic accent lamps to kitschy throw pillows.

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I love shopping at HomeGoods because you never know what you will walk out of the store with. Sometimes I go in for dish towels and leave with a sofa. Other times, I spend $20 and leave with fun and fabulous home decorations. This is why my local store is always packed with budget shoppers along with the bougiest people I know. After all, who doesn’t love a great deal on an amazing home decor item? This week, I found tons of items all under $20. Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods decor finds under $20.

1 Small Accent Lamps with Big Style

Sure, lamps provide light, but they can also be impactful decorative items. There were tons of amazing lamps at my store this past week, but this little butterfly-covered lamp was one of the best. It is designed for use on a vanity, but is also great for other situations. Get it for $19.99.

2 Statement Making Pillows

The kitschy throw pillows at HomeGoods, especially from the Furbish Studios and Peking Handcraft collections, are great conversation starters. I found this “Leopard Print Is a Neutral” and another super cool “What If It All Works Out” pillow for under $20.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 Little Fake Plants

Real plants can be tough to keep alive, even indoors. Luckily, there are some pretty fake options at HomeGoods that are freakishly cheap. I found this Nexcent potted plant for just $14.99, which will look great on a bookshelf or table.

4 Pillow Covers

William Morris is one of the bougiest brands at HomeGoods. I found this set of pillowcases in the clearance section for just $12. Yes, two pillowcases, so $6 each. Even if you have an all-white bed, these will add a little pattern.

5 Kitchen Towels

Dress up your kitchen with seasonal dish towels. Since it is America’s 250th, you can keep these fun, patriotic-themed towels out through Labor Day. Each set is around $9.99.

6 A Shabby Chic Tablet Pillow

iPad pillows are one of those items that you don’t know what you are missing until you get one, a literal game-changer for iPad users. You place them on your lap or on a table, and they hold up your tablet without a fuss. And they are at HomeGoods in this LoveShackFancy-looking pattern from Shabby Chic for $19.99.

7 Bird on Book Decorations

There is always a great assortment of random decorative items all over the HomeGoods store. My favorite finds from this trip were these birds sitting on books; all-white decorative items can serve as bookends if you buy two. They are $16.99 each.

8 A Clock

Clocks not only keep you constantly posted on the time but also double as wall art. This clean, Pottery Barn-looking clock was on sale at my store for $19.99 and is perfect for any room in your house.

9 Window Treatments

HomeGoods always has so many window treatments in every color, pattern, and length, at significantly lower prices than retail stores. This set of room-darkening Nine West curtains offers a Pottery Barn traditional look, but the price is just $19.99 for two.

10 Picture Frames

My favorite spaces are always decorated with personal photos. HomeGoods is my go-to spot for photo frames, which I have placed all over my built-in bookshelves in the living room. There are tons of gorgeous, smaller frames under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Vases and Other Ceramic Items

There is a lot of white and neutral decor for under $20. These user-friendly pieces will match most aesthetics and give Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn vibes.