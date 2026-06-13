11 HomeGoods Entertaining Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn

Host your next gathering in style with affordable servingware, patio furniture, and lawn games.

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I unashamedly adore the Pottery Barn look (whimsical, cozy, faux farmhouse, coastal, neutral, and oh-so-pretty) but the prices can get up there. Luckily there are many dupes at HomeGoods that have that sweet Pottery Barn look without the Pottery Barn prices, and savvy shoppers can score some really nice deals. If you’re planning a HomeGoods haul and want some upscale pieces, here are 11 entertaining finds that look like Pottery Barn.

1 Classic Servingware

HomeGoods shoppers know the store has beautiful plates that rival Pottery Barn designs. Pick up some servingware for a true summer refresh for your next party.

2 Cups

Paper cups in red white and blue colors are the perfect addition for your summer party, at low prices. Unlike expensive Pottery Barn items, you won’t worry about breaking them.

3 Heat Resistant Hot Pads

Heat resistance gloves and pads in bright colors are just what you need for summer baking and entertaining. “This display is bursting with summer vibes! Love how you’ve made entertaining feel so festive and effortless,” one Instagram commenter said.

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4 Outdoor Chairs

HomeGoods has some lovely outdoors furniture for get-togethers with a nice Pottery Barn vibe. “Love these outdoor pieces! So good!” one fan said.

5 Nautical-Themed Plates

These nautical-themed plates have an upscale vibe with low prices. “Colors are popping 😍😍,” one commenter said.

6 Backyard Cushions

These bright backyard cushions look like luxury but at HomeGoods prices, so you’re getting a great deal. “Absolutely loving these cozy backyard vibes! Nothing beats relaxing outdoors with pretty pillows and fresh style,” one shopper said.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Kitchen Finds Shoppers Say Are Total Steals

7 Badminton Set

HomeGoods shoppers can grab a badminton set for classic summertime fun. This set is perfect for kids and adults alike.

8 Cornhole Set

Grab a cornhole set from HomeGoods for wholesome easy summer entertainment. It’s fun for the whole group to enjoy.

9 Outdoor Dining Set

HomeGoods customers can get an entire outdoors table and chair set in a rustic gray, perfect for BBQs and cookouts. Pair them with the bright servingware for a nice contrast.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Summer Decor Finds Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy

10 Planters

Decorate your outdoor space with beautiful Pottery Barn-esque planters in a variety of colors. Your guests will think you are beyond bougie!

11 BBQ Essentials

HomeGoods has a fantastic variety of BBQ essentials for your summer entertaining and cookout needs. “Love how you’re serving up Father’s Day fun—those grill tools are totally touchdown-worthy! Shopping here looks like a blast,” one fan said.