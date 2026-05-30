11 Best New HomeGoods Decor Finds That Look Luxury

Shop 11 new HomeGoods decor finds that look luxury, from neutral accents to colorful rugs.

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I think we can all admit that when your space is lacking character, your bathroom needs a revamp, or you just want to smell your way through the candle aisle, HomeGoods is the move. They have a wide variety of items, many of which look far more expensive and luxurious than the price tag reveals.

1 Textured Neutral Decor Accents

Layering different modern, neutral decor can always teeter that line of expensive looking. Whether you’re searching for sculptures, earth toned art, or maybe some new vases for your plants, this is a great way to elevate a space.

2 Statement Tabletop Decor

If you’re looking for ways to spruce up a table top, sculptures, decorative bowls, or baskets and trays are all great options that you can find at HomeGoods. Look for different shapes, textures, and complementing colors to make your space feel expensive.

3 Elegant Blue-and-White Home Accents

Blue-and-white gives that European, coastal aesthetic. Adding in some ceramic, decorative pieces can make the space feel like European summer, not to mention quite polished.

4 Luxury Candle and Home Fragrance Finds

Candles are always a great way to add a little soft fragrance, and a bit of color to a space. It can make it seem a little cozier, or act as the perfect finishing touch next to vases, plants, jars, or small sculptures.

5 Bright and Colorful Summer Rugs

Give your space a refresh with a new bright and colorful rug. Whether it’s in your living room or out on your patio, these seasonal bright rugs add a lot to your space.

6 Soft Wooden Furniture

These soft wooden side tables are a great way to incorporate a little bit of storage into an interior space, looking far more luxurious than it costs. It’s neutral and subtle, while still being functional.

7 Colorful Accent Pillows

Changing out your accent pillows once in a while can help make a space feel completely different. Adding new textures, fun patterns, colors, and shapes into a room can give it new life.

8 Bathroom Greenery and Spa-Inspired Refreshes

Don’t forget to give the bathroom a little love. Switching out simple things like your soap dispenser or decorative pieces can make your bathroom feel bright, clean, and brand new again.

9 Outdoor Rocking Chairs and Patio Decor

Having an outdoor space you want to spend time in during the summer is clutch, and HomeGoods can help shoppers add some pizzazz to their patio. Add in some new patio furniture to your outdoor space to make it the perfect nap location in the summer breeze.

10 Beachy Coastal Decor Touches

Nothing says summer like beachy decor, so these seasonal favorites at HomeGoods are a go-to staple. Incorporate some ocean tones into your decor to bring a beach house vibe this season.

11 European Countryside-Inspired Decor

HomeGoods loves a cultural, European inspired moment. When it comes to home decor, these items like a variety of woven baskets, gentle neutrals, and ceramics add a subtle countryside style.