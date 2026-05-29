11 Costco Furniture “New Arrivals” Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy

Costco new furniture arrivals include sofas, storage and dining pieces.

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Costco has become a go-to destination for high-end-looking furniture at accessible prices. The warehouse has expanded its offerings to include bedroom essentials, sofa sets with built-in storage, dining tables, media consoles, and more. Inventory rotate seasoning and this summer’s lineup is especially worth a look. Here are 11 new furniture arrivals landing at Costco this week.

1 72″ Ladder Bookcase

Featuring an A-frame design, the 72″ Ladder Bookcase ($170) leans securely against the wall, with open shelves that gradually increase in depth for stylish, versatile storage. Display books, diplomas, and family keepsakes in your home office, or use it in the bathroom to organize toiletries and spare linens.

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2 Lounge Chaise Sectional with Storage Ottoman

In the market for a living room couch upgrade? This Lounge Chaise Sectional with Storage Ottoman (on sale for $1,000) offers ample seating along with hidden storage for blankets and more. The L-shaped sofa features solid wood tapered legs and space-saving track arms, which are ideal for tight spaces where every inch counts.

3 Coffee Table & Side Table Trio

Designed with curved pedestal bases and round tops, this Coffee Table & Side Table Trio ($550) is a luxe all-in-one solution for living room surface space. You can also place one of the side tables in another room to create a seamless flow throughout your home.

4 Hardwood Bed Frame with Headboard

You’d be surprised how much a simple frame and headboard can transform your bedroom. Give your space a more elevated, grown-up feel with the Hardwood Bed Frame with Headboard ($500), which subtly raises your bed while still leaving enough room to slide a rug underneath.

5 60″ Accent Cabinet Console

Keep toys, board games, throw blankets, and other living room clutter out of sight thanks to this 60″ Accent Cabinet Console (on sale for $450). It’s designed with soft-close cabinet hinges, brass-toned hardware, and adjustable deep shelving. Plus, its rich teal finish complements a wide range of neutral tones.

6 Kitchen Cart with Acacia Shelves

If your kitchen could use extra storage and prep space, this Kitchen Cart with Acacia Shelves ($155) is a functional addition to your setup. The mobile design features lockable caster wheels, a spacious surface for meal prep, shelves and drawers for storing cookware and utensils, and four hooks for hanging dish towels and everyday kitchen tools.

7 Bar Height Swivel Stool

Complete your kitchen peninsula with a Bar Height Swivel Stool ($200 each). “They are the perfect height so you have room to move, plus the swivel seat makes getting out of your seat much nicer,” commented one shopper.

8 7-Drawer Dresser

The 7-Drawer Dresser ($600) strikes a nice balance between tall and horizontal styles, offering versatile storage in a space-saving design. Its mix of drawer sizes makes it easy to organize everything from undergarments to bulkier sweaters.

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9 Oversized Loveseat & Storage Ottoman Set

Create the cozy reading nook of your dreams with this Oversized Loveseat & Storage Ottoman Set ($800). It’s equipped with two charging ports and a removable armrest tray. Surprise bonus: The chair lifts open to reveal additional storage space.

10 Sofa Table & 2 Ottomans

Double your storage and seating space with this Sofa Table & 2 Ottomans ($700).

“Table is attractive and the ottomans are perfect for ‘hiding’ items like extra blankets and board games…It is exactly what we were looking for to fill an empty space in our living room! Costco for the win AGAIN!” raved a five-star reviewer.

11 92″ Wood Dining Table with Removable Leaf

Sleek and functional, this 92″ Wood Dining Table with Removable Leaf ($800) comfortably seats up to eight people, with a convenient 18-inch extender that adds extra surface space when needed.