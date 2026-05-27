11 Best Costco Home Improvement Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Get that DIY list done with these power tools, storage solutions, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

True Costco die-hard fans know that membership comes with a lot more than just great deals on bulk essentials (and hot dog combo deals). The warehouse retailer can also be one of the best-priced places to find decent DIY home upgrades that look high-end, as well as the tools and hardware you’ll need to get all of those projects done around the house. Not surprisingly, there are some great deals on power tools and organization systems, but we were really excited to find other items that make spot fixes that much easier. Ready to get to work? Here are the best Costco home improvement finds flying off shelves this week.

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1 Greenworks Drill & Impact Driver

It’s hard to think of a home project that doesn’t require fastening a few screws. This Greenworks Drill & Impact Driver ($299.99) is an affordable 2-for-1 option, providing both a power drill with 400 in-lbs. of force and an impact drive with 1,950 in-lbs of force.

Customers write in their reviews that they also love that the kit includes bit cases for each, not to mention a carrying case to keep everything organized when you have to take it on the go. They also appreciate that the battery packs can also charge devices (including phones) in a pinch!

2 Greenmade 27 Gallon Storage Bin, 8-Pack

Getting and staying organized is the ultimate home improvement project. If you want to make that process easier, this 8-pack of Greenmade 27 Gallon Storage Bins ($95.99) is easily the best jumping off point. With clasp lids and stackability, they’re perfect for stashing seasonal clothes, decorations, memorabilia, and more.

Want to go the extra mile? Pick up the matching utility rack, too!

3 Little Giant Ladders Megalite M18 Telescoping Ladder

Whether it’s painting, installing a light fixture, or getting to those gutters, a good, safe ladder is one of the most worthwhile investments you can make in a tool. This Little Giant Ladders Megalite M18 Telescoping Ladder ($199.99) can switch into four different positions, making it an indispensable pickup.

“This truly might be the best ladder anyone could own,” writes one happy customer. “I have used it several times, and I can tell you it is solid and strong. The multi-positions are so helpful, and the wall hanger is perfect.”

4 Artika Sonolok Sound-Absorbing Slatted Panel Kit

Not all home improvement projects are fixing things you see. Installing an Artika Sonolok Sound-Absorbing Slatted Panel Kit ($39.99) can help reduce noise and echoes in your home—and if you ask us, still manages to look great.

“These oak panels are outstanding,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The wood quality is solid, substantial, and consistent from panel to panel, with a beautiful natural grain that looks far more expensive than the price point. If you’re considering these for an accent wall or custom build, buy with confidence. I would purchase them again without hesitation.”

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5 Greenworks Rotary Hammer Drill

Not all power drills are built for heavy-duty jobs. This Greenworks Rotary Hammer Drill ($174.99) comes with the extra power needed for such situations, capable of drilling 100 or more holes on a single charge.

6 Kidde Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector

There is arguably nothing more important in your regular home upkeep duties than ensuring your essential alarms and monitors are in working order. That’s why setting up this Kidde Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector ($119.99) can bring such peace of mind. This 2-pack is Ring app-enabled, meaning you’ll be alerted via your smartphone whenever something is amiss (including low battery warnings).

“I can sleep at night knowing I have the best protection of its kind with less chance of false alarms due to the photoelectric sensors in the smoke alarms,” says one customer in the reviews.

7 Permasteel Heavy Duty Wall Mounted Power Tool Organizer

If you’re stocking up on power tools, you’re going to need a place to stash them. This Permasteel Heavy Duty Wall Mounted Power Tool Organizer ($69.99) can turn any corner of your garage or shed into a coherent storage space, including room for chargers and other accessories (and a built in power strip, to boot).

8 Greenworks Cordless Belt Sander

Still have restoration jobs on your punch list? Having a Greenworks Cordless Belt Sander ($149.99) on hand can help with that, with a lightweight design and easy belt release for quick changes. This version also includes 20 percent more power and 35 percent more runtime than its 20-volt predecessor.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Finds Right Now.

9 Fanttik W10 APEX Mini Chainsaw

Let’s be honest: The idea of running a chainsaw can be pretty intimidating. Fortunately, this Fanttik W10 APEX Mini Chainsaw ($79.99) makes everything much more manageable, turning the unwieldy tool into a handheld item.

Customers in the review section rave about how well it handles everything from quick lumber cuts to downed limbs. “This lightweight little mini chainsaw has become the most satisfying purchase I’ve ever made!” writes one. “It’s amazing, because I do not have the strength to use heavy clippers, let alone a chainsaw. Buy it!”

10 Yard Force 3200PSI Gas Pressure Washer

Is there any chore more satisfying that blast dirt and grime off your deck, driveway, and walkway? Get to know that feeling with a Yard Force 3200PSI Gas Pressure Washer ($599.99), complete with a Honda GX200 196cc engine and six nozzles to match whatever task is at hand.

11 Jackery Explorer 2000 Solar Generator

There’s no home improvement project that’s as vital as preparing yourself for the unexpected. Having a Jackery Explorer 2000 Solar Generator ($999.99) on hand can help during camping trips, but is also essential in a power outage, serving as backup home power when you need it most.