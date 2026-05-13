11 Best New Home Depot Deals This Week

There are some fantastic savings on power tools, appliances, fixtures, and more right now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As if all of the new products at Home Depot haven’t given us enough reasons to shop there lately, the home improvement retailer has us coming back yet again with a brand new series of not-to-be-missed deals and discounts on some seriously coveted items. Of course, there are the power tools and appliances that always become even more appealing when they cost less. But what we really love is that some items we’ve long loved now fall well within our budget for simple yet effective home upgrades, including total storage solutions, outdoor lighting, and—our personal favorite—a deeply discounted home hot tub. Ready to save? Here are the best new Home Depot deals this week that will lighten your home project expenses.

RELATED: 7 Best New Tractor Supply Deals Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Milwaukee M18 Impact Wrench Kit

There are power tools, and then there are powerful tools. This Milwaukee M18 Impact Wrench Kit ($349) could likely become the hero of the toolbox, with 1,100 ft.-lbs. of torque and 1,500 ft.-lbs. of power for removing those stubborn rusted bolts and screws on the job. Right now, this kit not only provides you with a battery, charger, and carrying case, but is $50 off its listed price!

Besides its power, shoppers also love how this model is compact, allowing access to tighter areas. “This thing is an absolute monster of a tool!” gushes one happy customer. “This tool has broken every single bolt loose with ease. I could not be happier with my purchase. It came with two batteries and a bag, which makes storing and carrying the tool around an absolute breeze.”

2 Hampton Bay Helena Landscape Path Bollard Light

Spring is the season to focus on outdoor projects so that you can enjoy the fruits of your labor all summer. And right now, you can get a great deal on the Hampton Bay Helena Landscape Path Bollard Light ($39.97) as part of Home Depot’s “buy more, pay less” promotion. Even though they’re still relatively easy to install, these provide 19 lumens of warm white light along your pathways and throughout your yard with a truly professional look.

Shoppers who’ve installed the product say they love that it’s “modern and sleek,” adding that it’s a “good-looking landscape light that was easy to install.”

“I like having lighting in my landscaping, and LED lighting that uses less energy and saves me money is a definite plus,” adds one.

3 HDX 5-Tier Adjustable Garage Shelving and Storage Tote Combo

You’ve probably seen us gush about using HDX totes as the building blocks of a reliable storage system in the past. But if you’re really going all out with a final push of spring cleaning motivation, this HDX 5-Tier Adjustable Garage Shelving and Storage Tote Combo ($129.10) will net you everything you need to finally get your items in order. Complete with ten 27-gallon bins and a customizable place to put them, you can work with 75 different configurations to find the one that best suits your space.

4 LG Top Mount Freezer Refrigerator

Don’t head into summer regretting that you didn’t update the one appliance that keeps your food and beverages cold! This LG Top Mount Freezer Refrigerator ($899) is currently $300 off, which would normally be enough incentive to go for the upgrade. But shoppers also gush about it in their reviews, praising how it has “so much space” and “works flawlessly.”

Perhaps the most standout comment is how quiet this latest model is. “Twice I’ve checked to make sure it was operating and at temp because it runs like a top,” admits one. “It has a very, very, soft whirring noise, if anything, like a clock. It’s very quiet. Temperatures are solid,” adding that “there is a lot of room inside.”

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

5 Ring Battery Doorbell

Home security solutions have become more accessible over the last decade in many ways, not just in advances in technology but also in how much easier (and affordable) they can be to install. That’s why this Ring Battery Doorbell ($59.99) stands out: Currently on sale at Home Depot for $40 off, this model can stream live views, 2-way talk, and motion detection alerts right to your phone, all in HD.

Besides keeping an eye on packages and deliveries, customers in the reviews have said they love that it “makes me feel safe,” on top of appreciating its easy-to-use app.

“Easy to install and very durable,” writes one. “The design looks great, and the sound quality is excellent! I feel so much safer knowing who’s at my door before opening!”

6 Lifesmart LS600DX 7-Person Standard Spa

When it comes to home upgrades, almost none are quite as huge as finally getting that hot tub you’ve been dreaming of! And now that this Lifesmart LS600DX 7-Person Standard Spa ($3,899) is currently $2,600 off, the idea of adding one has never been more enticing.

This model boasts a whopping 65 jets and plenty of room, but also scores extra points for being energy efficient, making it more affordable in the long run.

“I had it powered up and full of water in about two hours,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I’m just amazed at the build quality—every part of it—not a single disappointment.”

7 DeWalt Cordless 6-1/2 in. Sidewinder-Style Circular Saw

If you’re like us, you’ve been taking note of which tools need to be replaced as you go through your list of spring improvement projects. Fortunately, we’ve been able to stay on budget, thanks to deals on must-have hardware like this DeWalt Cordless 6-1/2 in. Sidewinder-Style Circular Saw ($199).

Currently $30 off on the Home Depot website, customers also love this product for its power and reliability. “Great saw out of the box,” writes one. “Gone are the days of dragging around cords. [It] glides through pressure-treated 2x with a standard 5Ah XR battery. Having a dust port attachment has allowed me to do most of my cutting in the house, with very minimal mess to clean up afterward. Very easy to make depth and angle adjustments.”

8 Milwaukee M18 Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower Kit

Staying on top of the most regular lawn duty is a lot easier when you don’t have to worry about constantly gassing it up. This Milwaukee M18 Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower Kit ($999) comes with everything you need (including a spare battery) to keep everything manicured and looking its best.

“This lawnmower works great! I’m truly impressed with its cutting ability and options,” says one customer. “The lawnmower stores away nicely because it can be folded and stands straight up.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

9 WTVWTV Waterproof Resin Storage Deck Box

Stashing stuff isn’t just an indoor requirement! This WTVWTV Waterproof Resin Storage Deck Box ($218.80) is perfect for anyone who needs a place to keep those gardening supplies, patio furniture cushions, pool supplies, and more. The best part? You can now add this 260 gallons of storage space for a whopping $180 off!

10 Maytag 24 in. Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher

The hard truth about a dishwasher is that if it’s not working hard enough, you certainly will be. And besides the fact that this Maytag 24 in. Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher ($599) is currently $280 off, we also love that it will almost certainly never let you down, thanks to dual power filtration that helps it disintegrate food and get your items truly clean.

“I am extremely satisfied with this purchase,” writes one happy customer. “This dishwasher cleans and dries to perfection. My dishes are table-ready once the cycle is complete: There are no streaks or residue, no food or other junk left to clean from the drain. This unit was well worth the investment. It’s also extremely quiet while working. Great product, good value.”

11 Veikous Cedar Wood Raised Garden Bed

For as much as we love to get into the dirt, we’re still a fan of anything that makes gardening easier. And that’s exactly what a Veikous Cedar Wood Raised Garden Bed ($84.97) can provide: Thanks to its attached, lockable wheels, it’s incredibly easy to resituate for better lighting, move during maintenance or refilling, and high enough so that you won’t have to bend down to tend to your plants.

It also doesn’t hurt that the unit itself is made from solid cedar, making it incredibly durable.

“We love this raised garden bed! And it looks so classy, too! We planted several veggies, and they are already sprouting!” gushes one happy customer.