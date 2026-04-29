11 Best New Lowe’s Home Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Score some major décor from the DIY retailer, including area rugs, furniture, and smart home products.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The Best Life team has been diligently working away on our DIY home improvement projects all spring long, thanks in no small part to many of the new products that have hit aisles in recent weeks. But besides renovation work, we’re also using the retailer’s home goods selection to spruce up things around the house, too! With everything from rugs and furniture to decorative mirrors and storage options, you could feasibly pull a major domestic makeover without ever even touching a hammer. Here are the best new Lowe’s home finds flying off shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves Now.

1 Allen + Roth Blue Garden Area Rug

No matter how good you think a room looks, it always comes back to whether or not you have the right carpet to bring it all together. This Allen + Roth Blue Garden Area Rug ($209.98) is an 8′ by 10′ beauty that makes it easy to incorporate a more traditional pattern amid even the most modern furniture motifs.

In the reviews, customers say they love the vibrant colors it brings, with many saying it pops even more once it’s in place. Others say the size and quality belie the relatively low price.

2 Tribesigns White Cloud Coffee Table

Going for a more modern look with your furniture doesn’t have to mean veering towards something that’s cold or aggressive. That’s why we love the soft, dreamy look of this Tribesigns White Cloud Coffee Table ($159.99), which can easily add a cozy feel to your living room with its smooth, rounded corners.

3 FUFU&GAGA Black 2 -Drawer Modern Nightstand

Technically, your bedroom furniture is the first thing you see every morning when you wake up and the last thing you see at night before you go to bed. That’s why we think this FUFU&GAGA Black 2 -Drawer Modern Nightstand ($65.49) is a good fit for most sets: With a sleek, minimalistic look that isn’t cold or assertive, it’s an understated way to elevate your sleeping space for less. It’s also available in three different colors!

Shoppers who’ve purchased the item say it’s “easy to install” and “looks sleek” in their bedrooms, adding that it has a “great price and quality.”

4 eufy E31 Fingerprint Keyless Entry Smart Lock

If you’re in the process of modernizing your home, one of the easiest places to start is your front door. This eufy E31 Fingerprint Keyless Entry Smart Lock ($124.99) can help ensure you never end up locked out again, giving you the ability to open or secure it with your biometrics, the device’s app, a numeric keypad, and even smart home commands. And with a 14-month battery life, you’ll never have to worry about getting caught off guard.

“The home system I never knew I needed! I am currently redoing my mudroom, and a new smart lock was a perfect addition!” gushes one happy customer. “I love the feature of having an app on your phone to be able to unlock your door. Hands full of groceries? Unlock your door from your car!”

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s Spring Garden Finds Selling Out Fast Right Now.

5 Allen + Roth Gold Beveled Wall Mirror

Adding a mirror can be one of the easiest ways to transform any room in the house by making it appear larger and brighter. But even beyond the upsizing illusion, the look of this Allen + Roth Gold Beveled Wall Mirror ($109) is also an eye-catching and cheerful addition in and of itself—especially at this low price.

Shoppers who’ve purchased and installed the product say it’s a “beautiful, high-quality mirror.”

“I get compliments on it every time someone comes over,” one adds. “Highly recommend.”

6 Harbor Breeze Northbrook Outdoor Ceiling Fan

With temperatures starting to creep up, you’re going to want to get a head start on a way to keep cool on your back patio, porch, or lanai. This Harbor Breeze Northbrook Outdoor Ceiling Fan ($109.98) is designed for both indoor and covered outdoor use, complete with a remote for easy operation and a speed setting.

7 Household Essentials Cattail and Paper Terra Basket

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Adding a little décor-age (that’s storage that functions as décor) to your home is one of the best investments you can make! This Household Essentials Cattail and Paper Terra Basket ($58.99) will look great in practically any room in the house, but it can also function as an organizer for items that would otherwise create a mess.

8 Slickblue 2-Tier Rolling Bar Cart

Now that patio and porch party season is back in effect, you’re going to need an easier way to serve refreshments to your guests. And we can’t think of a better-looking way to organize drink service than this Slickblue 2-Tier Rolling Bar Cart ($137.99), which makes hosting and hostessing duties truly mobile. And most importantly, it will look just as good organizing and stashing your ingredients in between uses as it will in action.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Finds Hitting Shelves Now.

9 Zeckos Metallic Starburst Wall Hangings

If we’re being honest, wall decor is deeply dependent on your personal aesthetic and existing design choices. But there’s something unique about this Zeckos Metallic Starburst Wall Hangings ($59.99) that almost gives it a retro, mid-century feel that we truly love, especially if you scatter them across a wall in your entryway.

10 Ifluous 14-in Firm King Hybrid Memory Foam/Coil Blend Mattress

Most people are willing to spend some serious money on getting a good night’s sleep. Fortunately, you won’t have to do that right now at Lowe’s, thanks to the sales price on this Ifluous 14-in Firm King Hybrid Memory Foam/Coil Blend Mattress ($504.59). Not only is this 14-inch-thick version conveniently packaged and delivered in a box, but its design also helps isolate movements on the bed, making it less like you’ll accidentally wake up your partner.

11 LUXEYARD Convertible Circular Sofa Bed & Floor Lounge

Whether you know a grad who’s about to furnish their first apartment or you’re redoing the layout of the kids’ play or media room, this LUXEYARD Convertible Circular Sofa Bed & Floor Lounge ($233.73) is a truly unique and functional addition. We love that it serves as a comfy couch before easily flipping out to create a comfortable space to either sleep, game, watch movies, or read.