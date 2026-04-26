11 Best Lowe’s “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

The home improvement retailer just added patio furniture, power tools, and mattresses we love.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even though we’re year-round shoppers there, you can’t deny that Lowe’s has had a stellar spring when it comes to stocking new items. Now, the home improvement retailer is helping us push through more items on our seasonal to-do list with even more must-have items—including a few fantastic deals. From comfy mattresses and gardening materials to power tools and patio furniture, there’s plenty to pick from. Here are the best Lowe’s new arrivals that are hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Spring Items Selling Out Fast.

1 Ifluous 14-in Firm King Hybrid Memory Foam/Coil Blend Mattress

Most people are willing to spend some serious money on getting a good night’s sleep. Fortunately, you won’t have to do that right now at Lowe’s, thanks to the sales price on this Ifluous 14-in Firm King Hybrid Memory Foam/Coil Blend Mattress ($504.59). Not only is this 14-inch-thick version conveniently packaged and delivered in a box, but its design also helps isolate movements on the bed, making it less like you’ll accidentally wake up your partner.

2 DeWalt Cordless Drill

No matter what fixer-upper projects you have on your list this season, there’s a good chance you’re going to need a decent drill to get it done. And whether you’re upgrading an older model or springing for your very first, this DeWalt Cordless Drill ($99) could be a top contender (especially now that it’s on sale for $80 off).

And with a 4.7-star average rating on the Lowe’s website, it’s clear customers think it’s a worthy purchase, with one calling it “a great all-around drill at an excellent price point” in their write-up.

“It’s compact, lightweight, and easy to handle, but still delivers plenty of power for everyday drilling and driving tasks,” they say. “Having the battery and charger included makes it an even better value. Perfect for homeowners and pros who want reliable performance without overspending.”

3 Sugift Wood Planter Box with Bench Seat

The only thing better than having your garden come into bloom is being able to sit among the flowers and appreciate all that hard work. That’s why we love this Sugift Wood Planter Box with Bench Seat ($79.99), which provides 5.1 cubic feet of soil space and can be changed up into multiple configurations. The best part? There’s no assembly required!

4 ABCCANOPY Pop-up Canopy

Having a shade option is absolutely crucial as we push towards summer. And whether you’re at the beach, in the back yard, or tailgating, we think this ABCCANOPY Pop-up Canopy ($162.85) is a fantastic option. The 12′ by 12′ tent is a cinch to put up and take down, and is a great way to keep the sun away.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

5 Harbor Breeze Valdosta Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Sometimes, shade isn’t enough to cut it when that hot summer weather finally kicks in. Installing this Harbor Breeze Valdosta Outdoor Ceiling Fan ($119.98) is a great way to make up for it when Mother Nature isn’t providing that cooling breeze you need to enjoy your patio, porch, or pool deck.

Customers say that this model is “lightweight and easy to install,” noting that it “moves air really well.”

6 Kobalt Push Mower Kit

Unless you’ve made the switch to a mow-free lawn alternative, April is the time of year to start gearing yourself up for months of grass cutting. Make things easier this spring and summer with a Kobalt Push Mower Kit ($249), which now happens to be on sale for $100 off!

This battery-powered option gets up to 60 minutes per charge, but thanks to the included spare battery, there’s a good chance you’ll be done well before you run out of juice.

The product also holds a 4.8-star rating average on the Lowe’s website, with customers calling out how much they appreciate the push-button start (no more cord pulling!), how quiet the motor is, and how it easily folds down for easy storage.

7 Allen + Roth Dorsey 7-Piece Patio High Fire Dining Set

Want a dining room table and a fire pit, but don’t have room for both? Just combine them! This Allen + Roth Dorsey 7-Piece Patio High Fire Dining Set ($1,498) is the two-in-one solution that could work for you, complete with tall chairs and a propane-fueled flame that will keep you warm on those chilly evenings.

“When I found this table, I wasn’t even looking for it, and when I saw the price, I knew I had to jump ten toes down on it!” gushes one happy customer. “Assembly was easy, and the function is spot on. I couldn’t ask for a better deal. It exceeded my expectations in all aspects.”

8 HyperDrop Cart 8 Piece Garden Tool Set

You don’t need a whole shed full of fancy equipment to get gardening. This HyperDrop Cart 8 Piece Garden Tool Set ($33.99) includes a hand rake, soil scoop, trowel, pruner, cultivator, weeder, and gloves, along with a very handy carrying tote to keep everything organized. It’s perfect for anyone just getting started on their own horticultural journeys, whether you’re working with a windowbox or a decent-sized bed.

RELATED: 11 Sam’s Club New Arrivals Flying Off Shelves.

The act of watering your plants is actually pretty zen—until you have to start dealing with the kinks, snarls, and knots that come with it. Installing this Giraffe Tools Wall-Mounted Hose Reel ($159) is the ultimate way to manage your equipment, with a handy retraction feature and compact storage case that will keep your yard looking tidy in between uses.

“I have a landscape business, and I see lots of bad hose reels, but this one is so good I bought it for my house. I love it,” gushes one 5-star reviewer.

10 ecobee Premium Smart Compatible Thermostat

Staying on top of your home’s temperature takes on a whole new level of importance during the summer. We love this ecobee Premium Smart Compatible Thermostat ($259.99) because not only is it easy to install (and incorporate into your home security systems), but it can also help you save up to 26 percent on your heating and cooling costs year-round.

Naturally, shoppers who’ve installed it say they love how it connects to their Apple Home and Alexa setups. Others love that the included sensor can make it easy to adjust the temperature in different rooms as needed.

11 Style Selections Waterline Outdoor Sectional

Getting the most out of your outdoor space is a lot easier when you have a setup like this Style Selections Waterline Outdoor Sectional ($1,198). The sleek set has a sturdy steel frame, comfy cushions, and can be configured to your needs, depending on how you place the two included side tables.

It’s also clearly popular with shoppers, currently holding a 4.9-star average rating on the Lowe’s website.

“This outdoor furniture set is perfect for creating a comfortable and functional social gathering area,” writes one happy customer. “I found the set is well-built and sturdy, with so many well-thought-out details that make it perfectly adaptable to most patio designs. You can customize the set in so many ways to adapt to your patio or personal taste. It is so inviting.”