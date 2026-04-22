11 Sam’s Club New Arrivals Flying Off Shelves

The latest drop includes fantastic furniture, entertaining essentials, electronics, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If we’re being honest, there’s never really a dull moment at Sam’s Club, including all of the fantastic new finds this month alone. But now, it’s clear the warehouse retailer isn’t slowing down even a little bit as we push through spring with what can only be described as a fantastic drop of brand new products that have shoppers filling their carts. Not surprisingly, there are items across all categories, including furniture, kitchenware, summer essentials, electronics, and so much more. Without further ado, here are the Sam’s Club new arrivals that are flying off shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Walmart Outdoor Finds Selling Out Right Now.

1 Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Dutch Oven

Even if you’re barely in the kitchen, we’re hard-pressed to think of a more versatile piece of cookware than this Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Dutch Oven ($53.98). Not only is it perfect for soups, stews, homemade bread, and more, but it also looks good enough to showcase even when it’s not in use.

Shoppers have left glowing reviews, including about how they consider this to be a much more affordable Le Creuset dupe. “It’s beautiful and has been just as good as my expensive French cookware,” writes one. “I’ve bought two more and have made chili and bread from scratch, all of which has turned out fabulously. I’d buy this again in a heartbeat!”

2 Keter Deck Storage Box

With spring upon us, having enough places to stash your outdoor gear is more important than ever. Get everything in order with this Keter Deck Storage Box ($99.98), which features a faux-wood finish and durable build that’s perfect for everything from pillows to patio dining gear. Shoppers have said they appreciate how easy it is to put together and how well it protects their accessories from the elements.

3 Member’s Mark Wood & Marble Lazy Susan

If you’re planning those patio parties for the upcoming season, you’re going to need the proper hardware. This Member’s Mark Wood & Marble Lazy Susan ($21.98) is a host and hostessing must-have. We personally love the combined look of the materials, but it’s also just functionally one of the best investments you can make (which isn’t even much of a spend at this price, to be honest).

According to reviews, customers say they love how the marble easily separates from its base for easier cleaning, but also that it’s an incredibly versatile pickup.

“I am in LOVE with this Lazy Susan,” writes one. “The marble makes it very elegant and adds the perfect touch. It rotates smoothly and is very durable and sturdy. This is the perfect addition for a dining room table or a kitchen counter. It’s very convenient for charcuterie boards, but could also be used for flower arrangements, or even to organize kitchen items like oils, spices, etc.”

4 Member’s Mark Ceramic Prep and Serve Bowls

On the topic of entertaining, you’re also going to need a way to get all of the post-appetizer courses out to the table, too! These Member’s Mark Ceramic Prep and Serve Bowls ($11.82) are an eye-catching way to add even more elegance to your tablescape.

What’s more is that shoppers who’ve purchased the set say they’re the “perfect spring bowls,” thanks to the different vibrant colors that are available. But don’t let their dainty look fool you!

“Not only are they practical, being dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe, [but] they are cute,” writes one. “They do have heft, which I prefer. The 2 different sizes give you versatility with use. All at a good price.”

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Spring Finds That Are Luxury for Less.

5 Hanna’s 5-Wick Candle

Can you ever really have enough candles around the house? This Hanna’s 5-Wick Candle ($22.97) creates an ambiance whether it’s lit or not, filling your home with the scent of Meyer Lemon, ginger, raspberry, pamplemousse, and agave nectar.

Besides their elegant look, customers also rave about the scents and their value. “For a candle this big, the price point is amazing!” gushes one.

6 Monday Haircare Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Getting your hair looking its very best doesn’t have to include frequent trips to the salon. This Monday Haircare Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner Set ($21.87) is specifically designed for curly and frizzy hair, helping you maintain your look during the upcoming hazy, hot, and humid months. It also makes the most of natural ingredients, including wheat protein for locking in moisture and avocado oil for creating a protective barrier for your hair.

“I discovered this while staying with a friend and immediately ordered them for myself. I have thick, coarse hair, and with just one time of using Monday, my hair transformed to silky-soft with minimal tangles,” writes one customer in a 5-star review. “It is truly an unbelievable product at a fantastic price point. 10/10!”

7 3-in-1 Floating Game Mat

Playing around in the pool doesn’t have to mean reaching for that volleyball or those diving rings. Make your next game meetup aquatic with this 3-in-1 Floating Game Mat ($149). It comes with everything you need to play mahjong, rummi cube, and a set of waterproof cards (as well as a place to keep your drinks, of course).

We love that customers say it’s “everything I didn’t know I needed” and how “it’s quickly become a favorite.” It’s also more versatile than you might think, with some shoppers saying it works just as well as a floating snack tray or as a table topper when it comes time to move the game back onto dry land.

8 Bose QuietComfort Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Planning any big summer trips? You’re going to want a pair of these Bose QuietComfort Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($329). Of course, they’re ideal for long flights where noise canceling can be a huge deal breaker. But most importantly, they also have fantastic sound quality with customizable levels, making them great for listening to your favorite music while relaxing on the beach or by the pool.

The real kicker is how comfortable customers say they are in their reviews. Others add that it’s a “great product [at a] great price” and that “the battery life is very long.”

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General Spring Home Finds That Just Hit Stores.

9 Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen, 3-Pack

Even though we wear our SPF every day, there’s no denying that the outdoor activity spike that comes with spring and summer makes applying (and reapplying) that much more important. Fortunately, this Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen, 3-Pack ($19.96) provides 70 SPF and feels great on your skin! And at this price per container, it’s hard to beat the value.

10 Member’s Mark Kids’ Explorer Sofa

Elder millennials are no strangers to the magic of building a fantastic couch fort. But imagine if there were a piece of furniture that was specifically designed for play?

That’s why we love this Member’s Mark Kids’ Explorer Sofa ($119.98). The unique modular design makes it both a comfortable piece of furniture and a versatile toy they’ll never get enough of.

11 Member’s Mark Cloud Lounge Accent Chair

Adults need comfy places to sit, too! And if you’re looking for a place to curl up with your summer page turner, it will be hard to top a Member’s Mark Cloud Lounge Accent Chair ($249). The obscenely plush piece is designed to be as comfortable as possible while still looking stylish.